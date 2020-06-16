Los Angeles Chargers and Estrella Media Announce Multi-Year Broadcast & Media Partnership

Year-Round Media Partnership Encompasses Spanish Radio and Preseason Television

BURBANK, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Football–The Los Angeles Chargers and Estrella Media today announced a multi-year broadcast partnership that will make EstrellaTV 62 Los Angeles (KRCA) and Que Buena 105.5/94.3 FM (KBUE) the Official Spanish Language Preseason Television and Radio Home of the Los Angeles Chargers as well as a year-round media partner.

“Estrella Media is one of the largest U.S. producers of Spanish-language television content, and their vision for how they want to incorporate the Chargers across their media platforms has everyone in our organization excited,” said A.G. Spanos, President of Business Operations for the Los Angeles Chargers. “With this being a year-round media partnership that extends well beyond just executing game broadcasts, we have created an avenue to even better serve our Latino fanbase which is, by percentage, the largest in the entire NFL. While we’re extremely active with community events in predominantly Latino neighborhoods across Los Angeles and Orange counties, this partnership further ensures that our Spanish-speaking fans always feel connected to their team. We are proud and excited to welcome Estrella Media to the Chargers family.”

EstrellaTV 62 Los Angeles will serve as the Chargers flagship Spanish-language television station. In addition to televising all preseason games available to air in Southern California, EstrellaTV 62 will offer pre and postgame shows for the preseason games as well as a weekly Chargers series throughout the season and Chargers news features throughout the year.

Estrella Media’s Que Buena 105.5/94.3 FM will serve as the Chargers flagship Spanish-language radio station. Que Buena 105.5/94.3 FM will broadcast all preseason, regular season and postseason Chargers games, including pre and postgame shows. Throughout training camp and the regular and postseason, players, coaches and Chargers personalities will appear in regularly scheduled segments.

Both EstrellaTV 62 and Que Buena 105.5/94.3 FM will also feature Chargers content during select shows throughout the year, and Chargers/Estrella Media experiential sweepstakes will be promoted across their platforms.

“We are excited to partner with the Los Angeles Chargers organization as their exclusive Spanish-language broadcaster and media partner. Diversity and community engagement are core values for both of our organizations, and we strongly believe this will be a great partnership. We are proud to be part of the powder blue and gold family and look forward to doing extraordinary things together for Latino Chargers fans in Southern California,” said Peter Markham, CEO, Estrella Media.

The Chargers have a long history of amplifying the rich history, heritage and tradition of Latinos by honoring the community’s positive impact throughout Southern California and abroad. In addition to hosting and supporting various local community events and league-wide initiatives, such as Hispanic Heritage Month, the Chargers participated in multiple community events and Play 60 football camps in Mexico City, prior to the NFL International series match-up against the Kansas City Chiefs in Mexico last year. This partnership will also support the Chargers’ year-round embrace of a growing and passionate Latino fan base through both organizations’ community and tent-pole events throughout the year.

ABOUT ESTRELLA MEDIA, INC.

Estrella Media, Inc. is a leading vertically integrated, multi-platform, Spanish-language media company operating across top U.S. Hispanic markets. Estrella Media is one of the largest U.S. producers of Spanish-language television content, producing over 2,500 hours annually of original news and entertainment programming at the Estrella Studios in Burbank, CA, which is broadcast nationally on the company’s EstrellaTV Network. Its programming catalog, consisting of over 7,500 hours of original Spanish-language entertainment programming, is one of the largest libraries of content produced for the U.S. Hispanic marketplace. Additionally, Estrella Media is one of the most prolific developers and producers of Spanish-language radio talent and programming. The company’s Don Cheto Radio Network features one of the nation’s most popular radio talents. Estrella Media’s highly-rated television and radio programming is distributed through its owned and operated television and radio stations, affiliated stations, and related digital media properties. To learn more about Estrella Media and see company updates, please visit www.estrellamedia.com.

