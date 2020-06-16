HITN TV and Alzheimer’s Association, New York City Chapter Join Forces in a Public Service Campaign

The campaign, featuring Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams highlights the disproportionate impact of Alzheimer’s and dementia on black and Hispanic communities

BROOKLYN, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–HITN TV, in collaboration with The Alzheimer’s Association, New York City Chapter announced today the launch of a new public service campaign, featuring Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams. The campaign video, which is available in English and Spanish, highlights Alzheimer’s disproportionate impact on black and Latino communities and encourages all viewers to call the Alzheimer’s Association nationwide, 24/7 Helpline if they or someone they love is experiencing memory problems. HITN will add the educational video to its programming grid to inform Spanish-speaking audiences on June 15 in recognition of Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness Month.

“The COVID-19 pandemic did not put other public health crises on hold – but it has laid bare how these health crises disproportionately affect communities of color. Alzheimer’s is a disease that affects a significant number of Black and Hispanic New Yorkers, and it also takes a significant emotional toll on the loved ones of people suffering from this disease. I am proud to have partnered with HITN TV and The Alzheimer’s Association, New York City Chapter on this important public awareness campaign to ensure those living with Alzheimer’s and their loved ones can weather these difficult times,” said Eric Adams, Brooklyn Borough President.

“The majority of individuals living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias are over age 65, putting them at the highest risk for complications from COVID-19,” said Christopher Smith, executive director of the Alzheimer’s Association, New York City Chapter. “Living with Alzheimer’s or providing care for someone with the disease is always challenging, but COVID-19 has forced all affected to quickly recalibrate. We are committed to raising awareness and making sure everyone knows the Alzheimer’s Association is here to help, especially in the communities that are most impacted by Alzheimer’s and dementia. We thank Borough President Adams for using his voice to help the Alzheimer’s Association to increase concern and awareness around this important issue.”

“HITN continues to dedicate resources and take actions to support the Spanish-speaking community in the face of the COVID-19 health crisis,” said Michael D. Nieves, President and CEO of HITN.”

According to the 2020 Alzheimer’s Association Facts and Figures report, older African Americans are about twice as likely to have Alzheimer’s or other dementias as older whites. Some studies indicate Latinos are about one and one-half times more likely to have Alzheimer’s or other dementias. African Americans and Latinos are more likely to be diagnosed with Alzheimer’s in the later stages of the disease, when individuals are more cognitively and physically impaired and therefore, are in need of more medical care. Worldwide over 50 million people are living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias. Over 5 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease making it the sixth-leading cause of death in the United States and the only disease among the top 10 causes of death that cannot be cured, prevented or even slowed.

The Alzheimer’s Association remains available and accessible during this difficult time. For more information and to access local programs and services, call the nationwide, Alzheimer’s Association 24/7 Helpline, 800-272-3900. Receive help in your preferred language from a multi-lingual staff person or an interpreter service which accommodates more than 200 languages.

For more information and resources on the COVID-19 pandemic, visit: https://www.hitn.org/covid-resources/.

HITN-TV is a leading Spanish-language media company that offers educational and cultural programming for the whole family. It reaches more than 44 million viewers in the US and Puerto Rico via DIRECTV, DIRECTV NOW, DISH Network, AT&T U-verse TV, Verizon FiOS TV, Comcast, Charter Spectrum, Mediacom, CenturyLink Prism and Altice. For more information, please visit www.hitn.org.

About the Alzheimer’s Association®

The Alzheimer’s Association is the leading voluntary health organization in Alzheimer’s research, care and support. Our mission is to eliminate Alzheimer’s disease through the advancement of research; to provide and enhance care and support for all affected; and to reduce the risk of dementia through the promotion of brain health. Our vision is a world without Alzheimer’s. Visit alz.org® or call 800.272.3900.

Contacts

Press contact: Lina Sands (646) 731-3887 / lsands@hitn.org

Press Contact: Chelsea-Lyn Rudder 646-793-4729/ carudder@alz.org