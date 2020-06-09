Comcast NBCUniversal’s The Farm Accelerator Program to Hold Virtual Demo Day on June 11

Atlanta-based accelerator’s fourth cohort consists of 10 companies, 90 percent of which are minority founded and 40 percent include a female founder

Online event will be hosted by Barbara Corcoran of CNBC’s ‘Shark Tank’

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–On June 11, Comcast NBCUniversal’s The Farm will host its first-ever online Demo Day, celebrating the 10 startups who completed its Spring 2020 global accelerator program. For the past 12 weeks, these startups have been building their businesses in a virtual program while developing innovative solutions ranging from telehealth, to marketing, to homeless identification forms for municipalities. This year’s class has been convening virtually across the country and around the world, with founders hailing from Mexico, Canada, New York, Los Angeles, Texas, Denver, and Atlanta. The companies are 90 percent minority founded with 40 percent female founders.

Hosted by long-time CNBC ‘Shark Tank’ personality and renowned investor Barbara Corcoran, The Farm’s virtual production will feature live pitches by startup founders to a global online audience of investors and the public.

“Comcast NBCUniversal gives these startups access to an impressive network of innovative businesses, executives, and mentors to help launch, refine and grow their businesses,” said Corcoran. “I’m excited to be a part of this great event.” Corcoran will join a panel of industry mentors, including Ruth Dawson, SVP of Comcast Labs; Steve Bachman, CEO and Angel Investor; and Anne Herron, Founder and Product Strategist, as they provide expert advice and feedback.

Due to the global COVID-19 pandemic, the Spring 2020 accelerator was a hybrid of in-person and virtual experiences, with the program starting at the Comcast Cable Central Division headquarters at Truist Park in Atlanta, and then transitioning to a remote program. The Farm broadened the program’s benefits by incorporating virtual whiteboards, video recordings, networking sessions, virtual pitch coaching, and expansion of collaboration tools. The custom curriculum honed in on real-world leadership experience and concrete skills for how to build a business in a crisis. The Farm also added in Town Hall style meetings with leadership as well as more investor sessions to educate founders as to how the global pandemic might impact their businesses.

Over the course of three months, the startups met with over 70 mentors from within Comcast and the Atlanta business community. The Comcast executives provided feedback and helped identify opportunities for deeper engagement within the Comcast organization.

“We have witnessed something outstanding but not unexpected –– the tenacity, the drive, and the resiliency of The Farm’s founders continues,” said Bill Connors, president of Comcast’s Central Division. “Entrepreneurs are well-suited to adapt in challenging circumstances and this class is no exception. It’s been impressive to watch the creativity of this year’s accelerator as it has quickly pivoted both the program and the Demo Day event to online delivery.”

Of The Farm’s previous three classes, 93 percent are still in operation and have created nearly 200 jobs, mostly in the Atlanta region.

Register here for The Farm’s virtual Demo Day broadcast on Thursday, June 11 at 5 p.m. ET. Accredited investors interested in access to The Farm’s private Investor Preview Event on June 9 at 5 p.m. ET can request an invitation by emailing info@thefarmatl.com.

The Farm’s fourth cohort includes:

DocQ is revolutionizing the way people work with contracts. It auto-populates contract templates from any source, such as customer databases, web-forms or cloud-based systems. Founders: Jason Kadarusman, Anderson Fontana, Ricardo Schmidt (Hawaii)

Endorsify is an influencer marketplace that leverages proprietary pricing and search algorithms to connect brands to the right influencers at the right price. Founders: David Lee and Wally Sajimi (California)

ilo App, a simple and easy to use HIPAA compliant telehealth platform, improves care delivery and continuity, engagement and communication between physicians and patients. Founders: Philomena Wright, Ramis Naseem (Georgia)

Menergi is an ecosystem that provides institutional donors access to a diverse pool of nonprofits and communities. The platform enables the fostering of new relationships by reinventing the way nonprofits showcase themselves, and their impact. Founders: Justin Brantley, Takaunia Carstarphen, Pascal Ntsama (Florida)

mettleAI leverages ML/AI to predict drug relapses and overall mental health deterioration before it happens. Founders: Razi Syed (Canada)

MILK 3.0 is a digital wellness company with a mobile application called MILK. The app motivates users to decrease the amount of time they spend on their digital devices and in return, gain close to two months of their life back. Founders: Coko Eason, Khristlyn Bellamy (Tennessee)

Mini City is a smart tech enabled resource hub that assists organizations and municipalities that serve the homeless, by securing legal forms of identification, storing and generating employment forms, and storage of narrative goals over time. Founders: India Hayes, Desa Raymond (Georgia)

Proxii is an online platform that makes it easy to search, evaluate, and select the best 3PLs, based on each eCommerce company’s unique needs. Founders: John Ladaga, Diego Sanz de Acedo (Colorado)

Tegger provides accurate data for advertising on content sites through a digital solution that collects and cross-checks precise consumer information by recognizing the role of sites and users in the data value chain. Founders: Renato Carregha, Cristian Perez (Mexico)

Unilingo is the first video translation management platform that uses AI to pick highly relevant videos for new language markets. Unilingo removes the barriers to translating, launching, and managing global content sites, allowing creators to focus on what they do best– generating revenue from exemplary content. Founders: Farbod Mansorian, Luciano Guibert (Canada)

About The Farm

Comcast NBCUniversal has a proud history of supporting founders and startup communities, dating back to its founder Ralph Roberts, who had the vision to see how a small cable startup could transform into one of the most innovative global media and technology companies. The Farm is a part of a suite of Comcast NBCUniversal accelerators – LIFT Labs and SportsTech – that are focused on supporting entrepreneurs from around the world and connecting and building relationships to help the next generation of tech leaders emerge. For more information, visit ComcastNBCULIFT.com.

About Comcast Corporation

Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company with three primary businesses: Comcast Cable, NBCUniversal, and Sky. Comcast Cable is one of the United States’ largest high-speed internet, video, and phone providers to residential customers under the Xfinity brand, and also provides these services to businesses. It also provides wireless and security and automation services to residential customers under the Xfinity brand. NBCUniversal is global and operates news, entertainment and sports cable networks, the NBC and Telemundo broadcast networks, television production operations, television station groups, Universal Pictures, and Universal Parks and Resorts. Sky is one of Europe’s leading media and entertainment companies, connecting customers to a broad range of video content through its pay television services. It also provides communications services, including residential high-speed internet, phone, and wireless services. Sky operates the Sky News broadcast network and sports and entertainment networks, produces original content, and has exclusive content rights. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information.

