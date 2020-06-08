The World’s Largest VR Music and Arts Festival Unveiled from the Team Behind Glastonbury’s Shangri-La

Lost Horizon Delivers a Real Festival in a Virtual World on July 3 & 4 – Accessible Across PC, VR & Mobile

Four Stages, More than Fifty Acts, Over Two Hundred Artworks, with Headline Performances from Carl Cox, Fatboy Slim, Jamie Jones, Seth Troxler & More

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The team behind Glastonbury’s Shangri-La experience, in partnership with Sansar and VR Jam, today announced Lost Horizon (July 3 & 4): the world’s largest music and arts festival in virtual reality, featuring an interstellar lineup of superstar DJs, underground acts and visual artists, and raising money for The Big Issue and Amnesty International.

Created with Sansar, Wookey Project Corporation’s cutting-edge, photorealistic platform for virtual live events, Lost Horizon opens up a captivating new realm of possibilities for artists and fans – filled with wild dancefloors, secret headliners, hidden venues and a visual feast of art and performance. Replicating real-life attractions from Shangri-La, including the Gas Tower, Freedom and SHITV stages, Sansar will premiere their mobile platform with multiple camera angles from each stage, allowing the viewer to switch between performances.

Tickets are now on sale at sansar.com/losthorizon.

The global lineup will include performances from Carl Cox, Fatboy Slim, Jamie Jones, Seth Troxler and more at the Gas Tower, with additional acts (including Coldcut, A.Skillz, Krafty Kutz, Henge, Alabama 3 and My Baby) appearing on the Freedom Stage. A new stage, Nomad, will celebrate the rich history of underground UK culture and feature artists from drum-and-bass labels like Hospitality, Critical Records, Born on Road, Run Tings Records and more.

For Sansar, the collaboration showcases the massive scale and monetization its live events platform supports. With functionalities for in-world commerce (including ticketing, tipping and merchandising), broadcasting, and a highly photorealistic game engine, Sansar offers talent, labels and management alternate revenue streams at a time when the events industry is at a standstill.

“Now more than ever, fans are looking beyond traditional live shows to connect with the artists they love. They’re online, they’re savvy about streaming, they’re eager to experience music unconstrained by where they live, and there’s a clear demand for events that transcend old boundaries,” says Sheri Bryant, President of Sansar. “With Lost Horizon, we’re delivering the music festival of the future: deeply immersive, fully online, accessible to anyone and anywhere with a PC or phone at their disposal. We’re at the vanguard of something truly incredible, and we couldn’t be more excited to turn this page.”

“Our mission is to pioneer new ways of sharing culture and creating a global community that we feel defines us and our ethos,” says Kaye Dunnings, Creative Director at Shangri-La and Lost Horizon. “We need unity more than ever right now, in an industry that is falling away in front of us. By creating a digital platform to experience art and music in a new way, we are at the forefront of defining the next generation of live entertainment and creative communities as we know them.”

Tickets are now on sale at sansar.com/losthorizon. Line-up information can be found at losthorizonfestival.com. The event will be streamed live via Beatport and other streaming partners.

About Wookey Project Corporation

Wookey Project Corp is a technology company that seeks to build the next generation of online experiences. Working at the intersection of entertainment, music, AR, VR and mobile, the company infuses today’s visionaries with the capital they need to become tomorrow’s leaders. Starting in 2020, the company took ownership of Sansar, a multichannel virtual events platform that specializes in turning live shows into spectacular shared experiences. Available on PC and compatible with HTC Vive and Oculus Rift, Sansar enables artists to perform live for global audiences, while allowing their fans to feel like more connected and encouraging limitless self-expression through custom avatars, branded merchandise and highly immersive, photorealistic virtual spaces. For the latest updates on Sansar and upcoming shows, go to sansar.com, and follow Sansar on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. For updates on Wookey, head to wookey.com.

