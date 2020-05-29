Daniel York Appointed Cox Media Group President and Chief Executive Officer

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cox Media Group (“CMG”) announced the appointment of Daniel York as President and Chief Executive Officer, effective today. York most recently served as Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Content Officer of AT&T and its subsidiary, DIRECTV. As President and CEO of Cox Media Group, York will be responsible for all aspects of managing the company’s market-leading, award-winning media platforms and will oversee CMG’s long-term strategic priorities.





“I’m excited to welcome Dan as the President and CEO of Cox Media Group,” said David Sambur, Co-Lead Partner of Private Equity at Apollo Global Management. “He has an outstanding record of leadership in this industry, and of operating efficiently, creating strategic vision, and inspiring organizations to innovate and grow.”

Steve Pruett will continue to serve as Executive Chairman of CMG and said, “On behalf of the Board of Directors, I would like to welcome Dan as the President and CEO of Cox Media Group. He has a background of success in media, content, distribution, operations, and successfully leading large organizations. Most importantly, he embraces contemporary thinking as the media landscape continues to evolve. We have full confidence he is the right person to lead CMG in the next phase of the company’s growth.”

York said, “I am excited to lead Cox Media Group, a company that has the most talented team and leadership in the industry. I have always admired and respected the unparalleled quality of CMG’s 90+ TV and radio stations, digital and advertising platforms, and the company’s unwavering commitment to journalistic integrity. The past few months have underscored that there is no substitute for the most important and valuable content in the ecosystem, market-leading local news and entertainment. I look forward to working with the Board and the CMG team as we continue to enhance our partnerships with our advertisers, content providers and distribution outlets to best serve our communities and millions of viewers and listeners.”

Prior to being named President and CEO of Cox Media Group, York served as Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Content Officer of AT&T and its subsidiary, DIRECTV. Prior to that, he served as President of Content and Advertising Sales at AT&T. York helped build AT&T’s video business over the past 15 years from a start-up to the nation’s largest pay TV provider and the world’s largest licensor of content. During his tenure he oversaw all content activities including licensing, operations, strategy, investments, original content, compliance, and ran AT&T’s ad sales and regional sports networks. Prior to joining AT&T, York served as Senior Vice President of Programming and Development at In Demand Networks, LLC (a joint venture owned by Comcast, Charter Communications and Cox Cable), the nation’s leading VOD, PPV and out of market sports provider. He started his career at Home Box Office (HBO), where he held various management positions, including Vice President and General Manager at HBO/Time Warner Sports. York has served on the Boards of numerous companies, including the Tennis Channel and the Game Show Network, among others, and he currently serves on the Board of the T. Howard Foundation, a not-for-profit organization dedicated to increasing diversity in the media industry.

About Cox Media Group

Cox Media Group (CMG) is an industry-leading media company with dominant brands, award-winning content, and exceptional people. CMG provides valuable local content to diverse audiences in the communities in which it serves. The company’s operations include 33 market-leading television stations in 20 markets, 54 award-winning radio stations in 10 markets and numerous multi-platform streaming video and digital platforms. Cox Media Group’s portfolio includes affiliates of ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC, and MyNetworkTV, as well as several valuable independent stations. Additionally, Cox Media Group operates the National Advertising Platform business of CoxReps; and offers a full suite of local and regional advertising services with Local Solutions. For more information about Cox Media Group and its businesses, please visit www.coxmediagroup.com.

Contacts

Michelle Miguelez



CMGMediaRelations@cmg.com