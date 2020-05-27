Nutanix Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2020 Financial Results

— Increased Remote Work and Demand for “Zero Touch” IT Drove 18% YoY TCV Revenue Growth

— Delivered 84% of Billings from Subscription During Continued Transition to Subscription Business Model with 340 Basis Point YoY Improvement in Gross Margins

— Proactive Operating Expense Management Aided Bottom-Line Results

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTNX), a leader in enterprise cloud computing, today announced financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2020 ended April 30, 2020.

Q3 Fiscal 2020 Financial Highlights

Revenue: $318.3 million, up 11% year-over-year from $287.6 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2019 1

$318.3 million, up 11% year-over-year from $287.6 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2019 Billings: $383.5 million, up 11% year-over-year from $346.0 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2019 1

$383.5 million, up 11% year-over-year from $346.0 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2019 Software and Support (TCV) 2 Revenue: $314.5 million, up 18% year-over-year from $265.8 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2019

$314.5 million, up 18% year-over-year from $265.8 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2019 Software and Support (TCV) 2 Billings: $379.7 million, up 17% year-over-year from $324.2 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2019

$379.7 million, up 17% year-over-year from $324.2 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2019 Gross Margin: GAAP gross margin of 77.3%, up from 73.9% in the third quarter of fiscal 2019; Non-GAAP gross margin of 80.7%, up from 77.1% in the third quarter of fiscal 2019

GAAP gross margin of 77.3%, up from 73.9% in the third quarter of fiscal 2019; Non-GAAP gross margin of 80.7%, up from 77.1% in the third quarter of fiscal 2019 Net Loss: GAAP net loss of $240.7 million, compared to a GAAP net loss of $209.8 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2019; Non-GAAP net loss of $135.2 million, compared to a non-GAAP net loss of $103.0 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2019

GAAP net loss of $240.7 million, compared to a GAAP net loss of $209.8 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2019; Non-GAAP net loss of $135.2 million, compared to a non-GAAP net loss of $103.0 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2019 Net Loss Per Share: GAAP net loss per share of $1.23, compared to a GAAP net loss per share of $1.15 in the third quarter of fiscal 2019; Non-GAAP net loss per share of $0.69, compared to a non-GAAP net loss per share of $0.56 in the third quarter of fiscal 2019

GAAP net loss per share of $1.23, compared to a GAAP net loss per share of $1.15 in the third quarter of fiscal 2019; Non-GAAP net loss per share of $0.69, compared to a non-GAAP net loss per share of $0.56 in the third quarter of fiscal 2019 Cash and Short-term Investments: $732.1 million, down from $940.8 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2019

$732.1 million, down from $940.8 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2019 Deferred Revenue: $1.12 billion, up 34% from the third quarter of fiscal 2019

$1.12 billion, up 34% from the third quarter of fiscal 2019 Operating Cash Flow: Use of $84.9 million, compared to use of $36.5 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2019

Use of $84.9 million, compared to use of $36.5 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2019 Free Cash Flow: Use of $117.5 million, compared to use of $58.9 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2019

Reconciliations between GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures and key performance measures are provided in the tables of this press release.

“ We are pleased to have delivered a solid quarter, particularly in light of the global uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Dheeraj Pandey, Chairman, Co-Founder and CEO of Nutanix. “ We are delighted to be in a position to support our customers with mission-critical solutions as they navigate the rapidly changing landscape of the future of work. Our near-term focus is on thoughtful cash and expense management, while proactively preparing to emerge from this time with the ability to drive long-term growth and scale our business with the market.”

“ By adapting quickly to a changing work environment, we were able to meet or exceed our anticipated third quarter results despite the challenging macroeconomic conditions,” said Duston Williams, CFO of Nutanix. “ We have also taken proactive measures to manage our operating expenses, which will help meaningfully decrease our cash usage from here and enhance our financial flexibility going forward. While the duration and impact of the pandemic remain uncertain, we are confident that Nutanix is well-positioned to manage the business through this period and will emerge a stronger company with the help of our subscription transition.”

Recent Company Highlights

Reached 84 Percent of Billings from Subscription: Nutanix continued its transition to a subscription-based business model, with subscription billings up 43% year-over-year to $321 million, representing 84% of total billings, and subscription revenue up 55% year-over-year to $261 million, representing 82% of total revenue.

Nutanix continued its transition to a subscription-based business model, with subscription billings up 43% year-over-year to $321 million, representing 84% of total billings, and subscription revenue up 55% year-over-year to $261 million, representing 82% of total revenue. Expanded Customer Base: Nutanix ended the third quarter of fiscal 2020 with 16,580 end-customers. Third quarter customer wins included the following Global 2000 companies: Bausch Health Companies, Inchcape, LabCorp, Orient Securities Co., and more.

Nutanix ended the third quarter of fiscal 2020 with 16,580 end-customers. Third quarter customer wins included the following Global 2000 companies: Bausch Health Companies, Inchcape, LabCorp, Orient Securities Co., and more. Launched Nutanix FastTrack for VDI: To assist partners and customers urgently expanding remote workforces, Nutanix launched FastTrack for VDI, which includes pre-sized configurations for a range of user types designed to ship quickly, as well as remote services to enable rapid deployment of users, and incentives to enhance partner profitability.

To assist partners and customers urgently expanding remote workforces, Nutanix launched FastTrack for VDI, which includes pre-sized configurations for a range of user types designed to ship quickly, as well as remote services to enable rapid deployment of users, and incentives to enhance partner profitability. Partnered with Wipro to Announce Digital Database Services Powered by Nutanix Era: This joint solution from Wipro, powered by Nutanix, empowers customers to consolidate their database workloads onto a shared infrastructure to manage database sprawl. The offering provides better efficiency, agility, cost-effectiveness, and scalability by automating and simplifying database administration.

This joint solution from Wipro, powered by Nutanix, empowers customers to consolidate their database workloads onto a shared infrastructure to manage database sprawl. The offering provides better efficiency, agility, cost-effectiveness, and scalability by automating and simplifying database administration. Delivered Invisible Infrastructure for Big Data and Analytics: The Nutanix platform now includes new features for big data and analytics applications. The company released Nutanix Objects 2.0, including the ability to manage object data across multiple clusters for achieving massive scale, as well as formal Splunk SmartStore certification. The enhancements add to a cloud platform that is already optimized for big data, to deliver performance and increased scale, while also reducing cost by maximizing existing, unused resources.

The Nutanix platform now includes new features for big data and analytics applications. The company released Nutanix Objects 2.0, including the ability to manage object data across multiple clusters for achieving massive scale, as well as formal Splunk SmartStore certification. The enhancements add to a cloud platform that is already optimized for big data, to deliver performance and increased scale, while also reducing cost by maximizing existing, unused resources. Recognized as a Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice Vendor for Hyperconverged Infrastructure (HCI) 3 : Nutanix has been recognized as a Customers’ Choice Vendor for the second year in a row, with an average score of 4.7 out of 5. This recognition is based on customer feedback in the past year across multiple vendors in the hyperconverged infrastructure industry.

Nutanix has been recognized as a Customers’ Choice Vendor for the second year in a row, with an average score of 4.7 out of 5. This recognition is based on customer feedback in the past year across multiple vendors in the hyperconverged infrastructure industry. Achieved FedRAMP Authorization for Xi Government Cloud: Nutanix Xi Government Cloud achieved the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) Authorized designation at the Moderate security impact level. Xi Government Cloud includes Xi Frame, a multi-cloud Desktop as a Service (DaaS) platform, and Xi Beam, a hybrid cloud cost governance tool. This allows Nutanix to deliver new solutions to federal agencies that need to quickly and securely expand telework capabilities, while also managing the costs and governance of their cloud resources.

Nutanix Xi Government Cloud achieved the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) Authorized designation at the Moderate security impact level. Xi Government Cloud includes Xi Frame, a multi-cloud Desktop as a Service (DaaS) platform, and Xi Beam, a hybrid cloud cost governance tool. This allows Nutanix to deliver new solutions to federal agencies that need to quickly and securely expand telework capabilities, while also managing the costs and governance of their cloud resources. Simplified Advanced Disaster Recovery: Nutanix announced several new capabilities to its HCI software and AHV hypervisor to protect business-critical applications. These include advanced automation for recovering applications and data, support for seamless multi-site DR, synchronous replication for AHV, and a near-zero data loss with near sync replication with an RPO of only about 20 seconds, the only HCI vendor to do so.

Nutanix announced several new capabilities to its HCI software and AHV hypervisor to protect business-critical applications. These include advanced automation for recovering applications and data, support for seamless multi-site DR, synchronous replication for AHV, and a near-zero data loss with near sync replication with an RPO of only about 20 seconds, the only HCI vendor to do so. Streamlined IT Operations with Automation: The company expanded integration with ServiceNow, as well as introduced new capabilities in Nutanix Calm, its automation and management solution for DevOps. As customers look to streamline their IT operations and costs during this difficult time, these new features will help customers to simplify and automate infrastructure, application, and cloud management even further.

The company expanded integration with ServiceNow, as well as introduced new capabilities in Nutanix Calm, its automation and management solution for DevOps. As customers look to streamline their IT operations and costs during this difficult time, these new features will help customers to simplify and automate infrastructure, application, and cloud management even further. Announced Nutanix Worldwide Special Financial Assistance Program: Nutanix demonstrated support for its partners with extended payment terms to help them sustain business operations during the rapidly changing macroeconomic environment. Additionally, Nutanix increased investments in partner learning and development with free certification exams for partners through July 2020.

Nutanix demonstrated support for its partners with extended payment terms to help them sustain business operations during the rapidly changing macroeconomic environment. Additionally, Nutanix increased investments in partner learning and development with free certification exams for partners through July 2020. Won Top Rated Product Award for AOS: Nutanix AOS was recognized by Trust Radius as a Top Rated Product in the Server Virtualization and Virtual Desktop Infrastructure category. Top Rated awards showcase top products based solely on user feedback and satisfaction scores.

Nutanix AOS was recognized by Trust Radius as a Top Rated Product in the Server Virtualization and Virtual Desktop Infrastructure category. Top Rated awards showcase top products based solely on user feedback and satisfaction scores. Partnered with Avid to Deliver First HCI Platform for Media and Entertainment: Nutanix hyperconverged infrastructure software was recently certified to run with Avid Media Composer video editing software and the Avid MediaCentral media collaboration platform. Nutanix is the first HCI-powered private cloud solution to be certified for Avid products, offering a fully integrated solution for any Avid environment with the hardware platform of choice, built-in hypervisor, and one-click management.

Nutanix hyperconverged infrastructure software was recently certified to run with Avid Media Composer video editing software and the Avid MediaCentral media collaboration platform. Nutanix is the first HCI-powered private cloud solution to be certified for Avid products, offering a fully integrated solution for any Avid environment with the hardware platform of choice, built-in hypervisor, and one-click management. Strengthened Board of Directors with Veteran Technology Leader: The company recently appointed industry veteran, Sohaib Abbasi, to its Board of Directors. The former Informatica CEO and Oracle executive brings deep technology and leadership experience to the Nutanix Board.

Fiscal 2020 Financial Outlook

Given the uncertainty created by the COVID-19 pandemic, and as previously announced on May 5, 2020, Nutanix has withdrawn its guidance for fiscal 2020, which was originally provided on February 26, 2020, as well as its business model targets for calendar 2021, which were presented during its Investor Day in March 2019. Nutanix plans to resume providing formal guidance when visibility improves.

1Reflects total billings/revenue compression from the company’s ongoing transition to subscription and the significant reduction of hardware billings/revenue.

2TCV, or Total Contract Value, for any given period is defined as the total software and support revenue or total software and support billings, as applicable, during such period, which excludes revenue and billings associated with pass-through hardware sales during the period.

3Ratings and reviews current as of March 24, 2020. Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice constitute the subjective opinions of individual end-user reviews, ratings, and data applied against a documented methodology; they neither represent the views of, nor constitute an endorsement by, Gartner or its affiliates.

Webcast and Conference Call Information

Nutanix executives will discuss the company’s third quarter fiscal 2020 financial results on a conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time/1:30 p.m. Pacific Time today. To listen to the call via telephone, dial 1-833-968-2186 in the United States or 1-825-312-2107 from outside the United States. The conference ID is 1473679. This call will be webcast live and available to all interested parties on our Investor Relations website at ir.nutanix.com. Shortly after the conclusion of the conference call, a replay of the audio webcast will be available on the Nutanix Investor Relations website. A telephonic replay will be available for one week by calling 1-800-585-8367 or 1-416-621-4642, and entering the conference ID 1473679.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Key Performance Measures

To supplement our consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, we use the following non-GAAP financial and other key performance measures: billings, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP net loss, non-GAAP net loss per share, free cash flow, software and support revenue (or TCV revenue), subscription revenue, software and support billings (or TCV billings), subscription billings, and professional services billings. In computing these non-GAAP financial measures and key performance measures, we exclude certain items such as stock-based compensation and the related income tax impact, costs associated with our acquisitions (such as amortization of acquired intangible assets, income tax-related impact, and other acquisition-related costs), impairment of operating lease-related assets, amortization of debt discount and issuance costs, other non-recurring transactions and the related tax impact, and the revenue and billings associated with pass-through hardware sales. Billings is a performance measure which we believe provides useful information to investors because it represents the amounts under binding purchase orders received by us during a given period that have been billed, and we calculate billings by adding the change in deferred revenue between the start and end of the period to total revenue recognized in the same period. Free cash flow is a performance measure that we believe provides useful information to our management and investors about the amount of cash generated by the business after necessary capital expenditures, and we define free cash flow as net cash (used in) provided by operating activities less purchases of property and equipment. Non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP net loss, and non-GAAP net loss per share are financial measures which we believe provide useful information to investors because they provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance and liquidity by excluding certain expenses and expenditures such as stock-based compensation expense that may not be indicative of our ongoing core business operating results. TCV revenue and TCV billings are performance measures that we believe provide useful information to our management and investors as they allow us to better track the true growth of our software business by excluding the amounts attributable to the pass-through hardware sales that we use to deliver our solutions. Subscription revenue, subscription billings, and professional services billings are performance measures that we believe provide useful information to our management and investors as they allow us to better track the growth of the subscription-based portion of our business, which is a critical part of our business plan. We use these non-GAAP financial and key performance measures for financial and operational decision-making and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. However, these non-GAAP financial and key performance measures have limitations as analytical tools and you should not consider them in isolation or as substitutes for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Billings, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP net loss, non-GAAP net loss per share, and free cash flow are not substitutes for total revenue, gross margin, operating expenses, net loss, net loss per share, or net cash (used in) provided by operating activities, respectively; subscription revenue, TCV revenue and TCV billings are not substitutes for total revenue; and subscription and professional services billings are not a substitute for subscription and professional services revenue. In addition, other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate non-GAAP financial measures and key performance measures differently or may use other measures to evaluate their performance, all of which could reduce the usefulness of our non-GAAP financial measures and key performance measures as tools for comparison. We urge you to review the reconciliation of our non-GAAP financial measures and key performance measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures included below in the tables captioned “Reconciliation of Revenue to Billings,” “Disaggregation of Revenue and Billings,” “ Reconciliation of Subscription and Professional Services Revenue to Subscription and Professional Services Billings,” “ Reconciliation of Software and Support Revenue (TCV Revenue) to Software and Support Billings (TCV Billings),” “ Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Profit Measures,” and “ Reconciliation of GAAP Net Cash Provided By Operating Activities to Non-GAAP Free Cash Flow,” and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains express and implied forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements regarding: our business plans, initiatives and objectives, including changes we have made or anticipate making in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, our ability to manage our business during the pandemic, and the position we anticipate being in following the pandemic; our ability to execute such plans, initiatives and objectives in a timely manner, and the benefits and impact of such plans, initiatives and objectives, including our ability to manage our expenses and decrease our cash usage in future periods; our customer needs and our response to those needs; the benefits and capabilities of our platform, products, services and technology; our plans and expectations regarding new products, services, product features and technology, including those that are still under development or in process; our plans and timing for, and the success and impact of, our transition to a subscription-based business model; our plans to provide financial guidance in the future; and the timing and potential impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, operations and financial results, including the actions we have taken to manage operating expenses. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts and instead are based on our current expectations, estimates, opinions, and beliefs. Consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements. The accuracy of such forward-looking statements depends upon future events and involves risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including factors that may be beyond our control, that may cause these statements to be inaccurate and cause our actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied by such statements, including, among others: failure to successfully implement or realize the full benefits of, or unexpected difficulties or delays in successfully implementing or realizing the full benefits of, our business plans, initiatives and objectives; the timing, breadth, and impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, operations, and financial results, as well as the impact on our customers, partners, and end markets; failure to timely and successfully meet our customer needs; delays in or lack of customer or market acceptance of our new products, services, product features or technology; delays or unexpected accelerations in the transition to a subscription-based business model; the rapid evolution of the markets in which we compete; our ability to achieve, sustain and/or manage future growth effectively; factors that could result in the significant fluctuation of our future quarterly operating results, including, among other things, anticipated changes to our revenue and product mix, including changes as a result of our transition to a subscription-based business model, which will slow revenue growth during such transition and make forecasting future performance more difficult, the timing and magnitude of orders, shipments and acceptance of our solutions in any given quarter, our ability to attract new and retain existing end-customers, changes in the pricing of certain components of our solutions, and fluctuations in demand and competitive pricing pressures for our solutions; the introduction, or acceleration of adoption of, competing solutions, including public cloud infrastructure; and other risks detailed in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended January 31, 2020, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, or the SEC, on March 5, 2020. Additional information will also be set forth in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q that will be filed for the fiscal quarter ended April 30, 2020, which should be read in conjunction with this press release and the financial results included herein. Our SEC filings are available on the Investor Relations section of the company’s website at ir.nutanix.com and on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and, except as required by law, we assume no obligation, and expressly disclaim any obligation, to update, alter or otherwise revise any of these forward-looking statements to reflect actual results or subsequent events or circumstances.

About Nutanix

Nutanix is a global leader in cloud software and a pioneer in hyperconverged infrastructure solutions, making computing invisible anywhere. Organizations around the world use Nutanix software to leverage a single platform to manage any app at any location for their private, hybrid and multi-cloud environments. Learn more at www.nutanix.com or follow us on Twitter @nutanix.

© 2020 Nutanix, Inc. All rights reserved. Nutanix, the Nutanix logo, and all Nutanix product and service names mentioned herein are registered trademarks or trademarks of Nutanix, Inc. in the United States and other countries. All other brand names mentioned herein are for identification purposes only and may be the trademarks of their respective holder(s). This press release contains links to external websites that are not part of Nutanix.com. Nutanix does not control these sites and disclaims all responsibility for the content or accuracy of any external site. Our decision to link to an external site should not be considered an endorsement of any content on such a site.

NUTANIX, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) As of July 31,

2019 April 30,

2020 (in thousands) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 396,678 $ 262,331 Short-term investments 512,156 469,806 Accounts receivable, net 245,475 236,690 Deferred commissions—current 46,238 63,177 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 74,665 63,189 Total current assets 1,275,212 1,095,193 Property and equipment, net 136,962 149,688 Operating lease right-of-use assets — 132,519 Deferred commissions—non-current 107,474 137,598 Intangible assets, net 66,773 53,738 Goodwill 185,180 185,260 Other assets—non-current 14,441 19,345 Total assets $ 1,786,042 $ 1,773,341 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity (Deficit) Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 74,047 $ 68,232 Accrued compensation and benefits 99,804 85,641 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 28,797 21,829 Deferred revenue—current 396,667 503,311 Operating lease liabilities—current — 34,371 Total current liabilities 599,315 713,384 Deferred revenue—non-current 513,377 618,749 Operating lease liabilities—non-current — 123,470 Convertible senior notes, net 458,910 482,199 Other liabilities—non-current 27,547 19,578 Total liabilities 1,599,149 1,957,380 Stockholders’ equity (deficit): Common stock 5 5 Additional paid-in capital 1,835,528 2,151,175 Accumulated other comprehensive income 669 1,625 Accumulated deficit (1,649,309 ) (2,336,844 ) Total stockholders’ equity (deficit) 186,893 (184,039 ) Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity (deficit) $ 1,786,042 $ 1,773,341

NUTANIX, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

April 30, Nine Months Ended

April 30, 2019 2020 2019 2020 (in thousands, except per share data) Revenue: Product $ 184,794 $ 180,756 $ 646,072 $ 586,747 Support, entitlements and other services 102,830 137,517 290,195 393,061 Total revenue 287,624 318,273 936,267 979,808 Cost of revenue: Product (1)(2) 29,528 15,990 114,755 57,899 Support, entitlements and other services (1) 45,549 56,304 120,410 161,819 Total cost of revenue 75,077 72,294 235,165 219,718 Gross profit 212,547 245,979 701,102 760,090 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing (1)(2) 245,703 299,162 655,907 895,936 Research and development (1) 137,982 141,346 371,550 418,640 General and administrative (1) 33,040 35,644 89,167 103,083 Total operating expenses 416,725 476,152 1,116,624 1,417,659 Loss from operations (204,178 ) (230,173 ) (415,522 ) (657,569 ) Other expense, net (3,212 ) (5,640 ) (10,314 ) (16,543 ) Loss before provision for income taxes (207,390 ) (235,813 ) (425,836 ) (674,112 ) Provision for income taxes 2,423 4,858 1,005 13,423 Net loss $ (209,813 ) $ (240,671 ) $ (426,841 ) $ (687,535 ) Net loss per share attributable to Class A and Class B common stockholders—basic and diluted $ (1.15 ) $ (1.23 ) $ (2.38 ) $ (3.56 ) Weighted average shares used in computing net loss per share attributable to Class A and Class B common stockholders—basic and diluted 182,963 196,366 179,235 192,896

