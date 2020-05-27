iDOtv™ Launches as an Exclusive Broadcast Platform for Virtual Weddings

iDOtv™ reveals innovative solution for beautiful weddings and events that engage socially distanced and virtual guests.

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#onlinewedding–iDOtv™, a premium online wedding producer, launched to meet the growing needs of couples and event planners who wish to provide an exciting hybrid (physical and virtual) wedding event experience. The company offers a custom designed platform as an alternative to meeting platforms or one-way streaming experiences by providing the look and feel of a produced, hosted television show with technical and design guidance, and interactive moments for guests.





iDOtv is the collaboration of Chris Hankins, who has designed products for HGTV’s Fixer Upper, Phil Lenger, president of Show+Tell and DisplayCorps, two NYC digital video technology companies serving high-end clients across the world. Kaitlin Stammetti, the company’s Senior Wedding Coordinator is a premiere wedding and events planner with more than a decade of experience in the wedding industry and owner of NC based Rowan Lane Events. “We are partnering with wedding and event vendors nationwide to encourage and facilitate live events continuing through all phases of the pandemic,” said Stammetti.

In addition to live broadcast production services, iDOtv provides creative and technical services such as invitations, set up guidance, technology consultation, rehearsals and onsite technicians for interactive events. Additional touches allow for virtual attendees to fully engage in the couple’s special moment – including reception gift boxes, cooking classes and cocktail parties.

“We wanted to craft more drama and emotion into what is otherwise a stale company meeting environment,” said Phil Lenger, iDOtv. “We developed a unique format that allows you to become the star of a live TV production with custom graphics, titles, videos, backgrounds and other personal touches. Physical and virtual guests alike will feel like cast members of an exciting special event — transforming a wedding into a wonderfully memorable moment for everyone.

“If a Zoom wedding is like getting married at city hall, an iDOtv wedding is like marrying at a beautiful chapel and a candelabra-speckled reception venue,” said Chris Hankins, iDOtv. “We believe you don’t have to give up the elegance just because it’s online.”

For more information, visit www.iDOtv.com

