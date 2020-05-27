Germany OTT and Pay TV Forecasts to 2025 – Subscribers and Revenues by Operator: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV+, Sky X/Ticket, Magenta TV App, Horizon and More – ResearchAndMarkets.com

This 30-page PDF report covers the converging pay TV and OTT TV episode and movie sectors.

The report covers the following:

  • OTT TV & Video Insights: Commentary on the main players and developments
  • Forecasts: OTT TV & Video Forecasts for every year from 2018 to 2025
  • Chart: OTT TV & video revenues by source (AVOD, TVOD, DTO, SVOD) for 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2025
  • Chart: SVOD subscribers by operator for 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2025
  • Chart: SVOD revenues by operator for 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2025
  • Forecasts for Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV+, Sky X/Ticket, Magenta TV App, Horizon, Giga TV, Zattoo, RTL TV Now, Joyn/Maxdome
  • Pay TV Insights: Commentary on the main players and developments
  • Forecasts: Pay TV Forecasts for every year from 2018 to 2025
  • Chart: Breakdown of TV households by platform (digital cable, analog cable, IPTV, pay satellite TV, free-to-air satellite TV, analog terrestrial, free-to-air DTT and pay DTT) for 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2025
  • Chart: Pay TV revenues by platform (digital cable, analog cable, IPTV, pay satellite TV and pay DTT) for 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2025
  • Chart: Pay TV subscribers by operator (digital cable, analog cable, IPTV, pay satellite TV and pay DTT) for 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2025
  • Chart: Pay TV revenues by operator (digital cable, analog cable, IPTV, pay satellite TV and pay DTT) for 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2025
  • Forecasts for Vodafone, Unitymedia, Telecolombus, T-Home, Sky, HD+, Freenet TV

Key Topics Covered

(Sample Table of Contents)

Population (000)

  • Total households (000)
  • TV households (000)
  • Fixed broadband households (000)
  • Smartphone subscribers (000)
  • Tablet subscribers (000)

TV HH/Total HH

  • Fixed broadband HH/Total HH
  • Smartphone subs/Population
  • Tablet subs/Population

OTT TV & video fixed bb hh (000)

  • OTT TV & video HH/Fixed band HH
  • OTT TV & video HH/TV HH

OTT TV & video smartphone subs (000)

  • OTT TV & video HH/smartphone subs

Gross OTT TV & video total (000)

Gross SVOD subscriptions (000)

  • SVOD subs/TVHH
  • SVOD subs/Fixed broadband HH
  • SVOD subs/Smartphone users

Net SVOD homes (000)

  • SVOD homes/TVHH
  • SVOD homes/Fixed broadband HH
  • SVOD subscriptions/SVOD homes

TV rental transactions (000)

  • Movie rental transactions (000)
  • Total rental transactions (000)
  • TV download-to-own trans (000)
  • Movie download-to-own trans (000)
  • Total download-to-own trans (000)

Online advertising total (US$ mil.)

AVOD (US$ mil.)

  • Online TV rental revenues (US$ mil.)
  • Online movie rental revs (US$ mil.)
  • Online rental revenues (US$ mil.)
  • Download-to-own TV revs (US$ mil.)
  • DTO movie revs (US$ mil.)
  • DTO video revenues (US$ mil.)
  • SVOD revenues (US$ mil.)
  • OTT TV & video revenues (US$ mil.)

SVOD subscribers by operator (000)

Share of SVOD subscribers by operator (%)

SVOD revenues by an operator (US$ mil.)

Share of SVOD revenues by an operator (%)

SVOD ARPU by an operator ($)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8rywme.

