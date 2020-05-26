ViacomCBS Consumer Products Launches Global Reusable Face Masks Featuring Iconic Nickelodeon Characters

All ViacomCBS Proceeds from Nickelodeon Face Masks Will Be Donated to Save The Children

Face Masks for Nickelodeon and Additional ViacomCBS Properties will be Sold At Numerous Global Retailers as well as Sites for SpongeBob, MTV, CBS and Star Trek with Proceeds to Benefit Philanthropic Causes

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ViacomCBS Consumer Products today announced it has entered into agreements with multiple global licensees to create face masks featuring iconic characters from many popular Nickelodeon properties including SpongeBob SquarePants, which is available now at the SpongeBob Shop, as well as PAW Patrol, Blue’s Clues & You! and JoJo Siwa. The reusable masks, which are not for medical use, will be available through major retail outlets worldwide later in the summer.

“ViacomCBS is proud to support Save the Children and its COVID-19 Global Response by donating 100% of our proceeds from this new face mask initiative,” says Pam Kaufman, President, ViacomCBS Consumer Products. “During this unprecedented time, we hope Nickelodeon’s beloved characters and iconic brands will provide solace and ultimately make these new circumstances more manageable.”

“We are grateful to ViacomCBS for choosing Save the Children as one of its charity partners for this campaign, which will raise vital funds to support children hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Janti Soeripto, President and CEO of Save the Children. “As the virus continues to take hold around the world, we are seeing its devastating impact on children’s lives everywhere, especially among children already at risk. From Appalachia to the refugee settlement camps in Lebanon, South Sudan and Bangladesh, the pandemic has uprooted children’s routines, disrupted their schooling and is affecting their mental health and well-being.”

Save the Children, the world’s leading humanitarian organization for children, is keeping kids in the U.S. and around the world healthy, educated and protected during the COVID-19 crisis. The organization is working in communities to provide food, learning resources, healthcare, and hygiene information and training to reduce the spread of the virus. All ViacomCBS proceeds from the sales of Nickelodeon face masks will benefit Save the Children’s COVID-19 Global Response and will be redistributed to the region where the mask was purchased. Many licensees producing Nickelodeon face masks have also committed to make charitable contributions to Save the Children.

Face masks with imagery across the brand portfolio of adored ViacomCBS properties including the Star Trek franchise and programs across MTV and CBS are available on sites including MTVShop/ WildnOutShop, CBSStore and StarTrekShop. Proceeds from these ViacomCBS properties will go to charities that align with each brand.

ViacomCBS Consumer Products (VCP) oversees all licensing and merchandising for ViacomCBS Inc. (Nasdaq: VIACA, VIAC), a leading global media and entertainment company that creates premium content and experiences for audiences worldwide. Driven by iconic consumer brands, VCP’s portfolio includes a diverse slate of brands and content from BET, CBS (including CBS Television Studios and CBS Television Distribution), Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Pictures and Showtime. With properties spanning animation, live-action, preschool, youth and adult, VCP is committed to creating the highest quality product for some of the world’s most beloved, iconic franchises. Additionally, VCP oversees the direct-to-consumer online business for CBS’ programming merchandise, as well as standalone SpongeBob, MTV, Star Trek and Showtime branded ecommerce websites.

Contacts

Rachel Sandler



Rachel.Sandler@nick.com

917-374-5493