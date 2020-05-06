VAULT Studios Announces Premiere of SELENA: A STAR DIES IN TEXAS

TYSONS, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–VAULT Studios, TEGNA’s (NYSE: TGNA) premier digital content studio focused on true crime storytelling, today announced the premiere of SELENA: A STAR DIES IN TEXAS, its latest major podcast project. The first two episodes of the six-part series are now available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, and on TEGNA’s owned and operated digital platforms.





SELENA: A STAR DIES IN TEXAS chronicles the incredible life, senseless murder, and enduring legacy of Selena Quintanilla-Pérez. Known to the world as “Selena”, the Tejano superstar’s meteoric rise and tragic death left millions of fans heartbroken. With access to an extraordinary archive of rare and never-before-heard audio from TEGNA’s network of TV newsrooms across Texas, VAULT Studios, the network behind Bardstown and The Officer’s Wife captures the entire story of a superstar, a superfan, and the shocking murder that ended the life of a bright young star.

Twenty-five years ago, Selena Quintanilla-Pérez was already a legend in the Tejano music world and on the verge of crossover superstardom. But on March 31, 1995 after an argument in a motel room in Corpus Christi, Texas, Selena’s close friend and business partner Yolanda Saldívar fired a single bullet into her back as she was trying to flee. Selena was pronounced dead a short time later.

In SELENA: A STAR DIES IN TEXAS, VAULT Studios has partnered with TEGNA’s Texas stations to tell the story of Selena’s life and the aftermath of her senseless murder. The podcast takes listeners on a journey through Selena’s early life and rise to fame, examines the relationship between Selena and Saldívar, and the growing tensions that spiraled towards their final confrontation. VAULT dives deep to capture the reaction of friends and family, and what drove Saldívar to murder her closest friend. SELENA: A STAR DIES IN TEXAS also features extensive coverage of the trial and incarceration of Saldívar, including never-before-heard audio of a jailhouse interview conducted by Sarah Lucero, a reporter with KENS in San Antonio. In the final episode, VAULT will explore how Selena’s legacy lives on today in her music, her fans, and in unexpected ways.

“SELENA: A STAR DIES IN TEXAS tries to make sense of a tragedy that still has repercussions 25 years later in American music and culture,” said Adam Ostrow, chief digital officer, TEGNA. “With such a captivating story told in VAULT’s unique investigative style, our latest podcast is informative and entertaining for Selena fans, true crime junkies and music lovers everywhere.”

About VAULT Studios

VAULT Studios is an in-house production and distribution studio that combines TEGNA’s vast archive of investigative reporting with modern digital storytelling to develop new, original, cross-platform content offerings. Created in 2019, VAULT’s initial slate of programming focuses on true crime, cold cases and unsolved mysteries from TEGNA’s 62 television stations in 51 markets. VAULT’s offerings are distributed on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Play, Stitcher, and on TEGNA’s owned-and-operated digital platforms.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) is an innovative media company that serves the greater good of our communities. Across platforms, TEGNA tells empowering stories, conducts impactful investigations and delivers innovative marketing solutions. With 62 television stations in 51 markets, TEGNA is the largest owner of top 4 affiliates in the top 25 markets among independent station groups, reaching approximately 39 percent of all television households nationwide. TEGNA also owns leading multicast networks Justice Network and Quest. TEGNA Marketing Solutions (TMS) offers innovative solutions to help businesses reach consumers across television, email, social and over-the-top (OTT) platforms, including Premion, TEGNA’s OTT advertising service. For more information, visit www.TEGNA.com.

