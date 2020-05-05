Skydance Television Makes Exclusive Overall Deal With Nick Santora

Santora Serves as Showrunner on Jack Reacher and Will Develop and Produce Event-Level Scripted Series for the Studio

SANTA MONICA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Skydance Television today announced it has entered into an exclusive multi-year overall agreement with writer-producer Nick Santora (Scorpion, Prison Break). Under the deal, Santora will create, develop and produce event-level original scripted series for the studio. Santora is the latest high-profile producer to make an overall deal with Skydance Television as the studio continues to expand its talent roster and ramp up its original series development slate.

Santora currently serves as showrunner and executive producer on the studio’s upcoming series Jack Reacher for Amazon Prime. Jack Reacher is a drama based on Lee Child’s bestselling international book series, which has sold 100 million copies in almost 50 languages and more than 100 territories to date. Season one of the series will be based on the first Jack Reacher novel Killing Floor and is produced by Amazon Studios, Skydance Television and Paramount Television Studios.

“Nick has impeccable taste and an amazing facility for all aspects of creating and producing television,” said Bill Bost, President, Skydance Television. “He is masterful at telling sophisticated stories for a global audience and we are beyond excited to continue collaborating with him.”

“It’s been an honor to step into the world Lee Child created with Jack Reacher and I’m thrilled to expand my partnership with Skydance,” said Santora. “David, Dana and Bill share my desire to tell larger than life stories with remarkable characters and I look forward to working together with the entire Skydance creative team to create compelling television series.”

Nick Santora is a writer and producer best known for creating and serving as executive producer/showrunner on Scorpion as well as co-writing, creating, showrunning and executive producing Breakout Kings. His writing and producing credits include work on the television series Prison Break, The Sopranos, Law & Order, The Guardian and Lie to Me and the films Punisher: War Zone and The Longshots. He created and executive produced the competition-reality series Beauty and the Geek. In addition to Jack Reacher, Santora is also currently an executive producer/showrunner on The Most Dangerous Game and The Fugitive (both for Quibi). He has written multiple novels including Fifteen Digits; the National Best Seller Slip & Fall and the children’s book I Want an Alien For Christmas.

In addition to Santora, Skydance Television has overall deals with David S. Goyer, Alison Schapker, Lewaa Nasserdeen and Olivia Purnell. Skydance Television is currently in various stages of production on multiple original series with a record number of projects in development. The studio’s current television slate includes Netflix’s longest running series Grace and Frankie, Altered Carbon, Condor, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, Foundation and Jack Reacher across a range of platforms including Netflix, Amazon Prime and Apple TV+.

About Skydance Media

Skydance is the diversified media company founded by David Ellison in 2010 to create high-quality, event-level entertainment for global audiences. The Company brings to life stories with immersive worlds across its feature film, television, interactive and animation divisions. Skydance’s upcoming feature films include the highly anticipated Top Gun: Maverick, The Old Guard, Without Remorse, Snake Eyes, The Tomorrow War and the upcoming seventh and eighth installments of the Mission: Impossible film series. Skydance Television was launched in 2013, and its diverse slate includes Grace and Frankie, Altered Carbon, Condor, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, Foundation, and Jack Reacher across a range of platforms including Netflix, Amazon Prime and Apple TV+. Skydance Interactive launched in 2016 to create and publish original and IP-based virtual reality video games; its library includes the survival- horror game The Walking Dead: Saints and Sinners and the mech-shooter Archangel: Hellfire. In 2017, Skydance formed an animation division to develop and produce a slate of high-end feature films and television series. The first slated movie is Luck.

Contacts

Dawn Lach



Skydance Media Public Relations



424.291.3483



dlach@skydance.com