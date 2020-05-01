CORRECTING and REPLACING Comcast NBCUniversal Celebrates Asian American & Pacific Islander Heritage Month

PHILADELPHIA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Please replace the release with the following corrected version due to multiple revisions.





COMCAST NBCUNIVERSAL CELEBRATES ASIAN AMERICAN & PACIFIC ISLANDER HERITAGE MONTH

Today, Comcast NBCUniversal kicked off a series of activities and initiatives to honor Asian culture during Asian American & Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage Month, including:

Xfinity TV’s ‘Asian American Film & TV’ Destination and Free Preview:



The ‘Asian American Film & TV’ destination on Xfinity X1 brings together all of the Asian film, TV, music, and web content available on the platform into one place. During AAPI Heritage Month, the destination will also feature a selection of award-winning movies, documentaries, biopics, and television series curated into a special collection featuring popular Asian American actors such as John Cho and Ken Jeong, music content from Music Choice, Stingray, and TVK-Pop, and more.

Additionally, throughout the month, the destination will feature a selection of free AAPI programming from a variety of networks and subscription video on demand services including: GMA Pinoy, Filipino On Demand, Kocowa, Hi YAH!, Anime Network, and Eros Now.

X1 customers can access the collection by saying “Asian American” into the Xfinity Voice Remote. A selection of programming will also be available on Xfinity Flex and the Xfinity Stream app and portal.

COVID-19 Response



Comcast NBCUniversal recognizes that the COVID-19 pandemic has had a far-reaching impact on all communities throughout the U.S. Unfortunately, the AAPI community is continuing to experience a rise in anti-Asian American hate incidents related to the pandemic. According to data collected by a number of Asian American organizations, more than 1,600 hate incidents have been self-reported since mid-March. To support the community’s response to these incidents, the Company is providing grants to the National Council of Asian Pacific Americans (NCAPA) and Asian Americans Advancing Justice to help change the narrative about anti-Asian American sentiment, uplift AAPI stories during the crisis, and organize meetings with other communities of interest to foster unity. The grants will also support the work of the AAPI Emergency Response Network website that serves as a repository of COVID-19 related information and resources for the AAPI community.

To further educate the public about the impact of the pandemic, Comcast NBCUniversal also plans to sponsor the development of community PSAs that will run across its entire service area. In addition, on May 13thNBC Asian America will host a national discussion on hate incidents through a virtual townhall. The conversation will highlight efforts being made by AAPI community organizations and elected officials to respond to these incidents. The townhall will also inform what steps individuals can take to support victims and the community. For more information and updates related to the Company’s response to COVID-19, visit: http://www.comcastcorporation.com/COVID-19/.

Census Grants



Comcast NBCUniversal is committed to ensuring that people of color and hard-to-count communities, especially Asian American and Pacific Islanders, get counted in the 2020 Census. As a part of that commitment, we’ve awarded several grants to: AARP, Asian Americans for Community Involvement of Santa Clara County, and the Asian Roundtable of Colorado, to support help raise awareness and encourage participation.

Employee Resource Groups



Finally, Comcast NBCUniversal creates a safe space for its employees through Employee Resource Groups (ERGs), which allow employees to connect with one another and share a collective experience related to heritage and culture. ERGs celebrate the stories of our Asian Pacific American (APA) employees, like Jenny Gendron, Director of External Affairs at Comcast California. Jenny’s experience is multidimensional and complex, but she finds comfort and family among her colleagues who share in their cultural connection. Finally, in celebration of AAPI Heritage Month, APA ERGs will come together to enjoy virtual convenings that include: APA Game Night, virtual Yoga with Thara Natalie, and a virtual panel with senior leaders who will discuss the shifting work environment in response to the pandemic.

