MediaMath Partners with TVSquared to Deliver CTV Attribution

Partnership Comes at a Time when Brands Need Performance More than Ever – Tying Business Outcomes Directly to Programmatic CTV Advertising

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CTV—TVSquared, the global leader in TV attribution, has been named as MediaMath’s preferred partner for connected TV (CTV) attribution. This partnership enables thousands of advertisers to attribute actions directly to programmatic CTV campaigns delivered across screens – from smart TVs to digital devices.

Through its partnership with TVSquared, MediaMath is providing accountability to targeted TV investments, while also leveraging real-time analytics to track, measure and optimize the performance of programmatic video ads served via CTV. This brings transparency, standard metrics and proof of performance to digital TV.

“The shift from linear to CTV is enhancing advertisers’ abilities to reach and engage consumers, lowering rates of general invalid traffic and leading to higher video completion rates for premium publishers,” said Jeremy Steinberg, Head of Ecosystem, MediaMath. “Our partnership with TVSquared furthers our ability to deliver greater accountability and addressability to brands and agencies through proven accuracy, scalability and fast time-to-insights.”

In the U.S., video streaming to TVs increased by 85% in the first three weeks of March 2020, creating a massive opportunity for advertisers to reach consumers via highly targeted buys across ad-supported streaming content. Based on MediaMath’s platform data, between February and March, supply increased by 3-5% overall, and CTV grew by 20% due to brands’ and advertisers’ increasing demand for premium CTV inventory.

“Programmatic OTT advertising is extremely attractive in today’s changing environment, especially as advertisers look for new ways to reach consumers in this homebound economy,” said Jo Kinsella, President, TVSquared. “Advertisers want comparability of metrics and measurement across marketing channels, and opportunities to optimize to drive real outcomes. MediaMath’s global footprint makes it a perfect partner to help bring performance to the forefront of CTV everywhere.”

CTV performance analytics tie TV spots and campaigns directly to business outcomes, tracking brand-specific KPIs, including sales, website visits, app engagement, registrations and more. TVSquared’s always-on platform demonstrates ROI, and delivers reach, frequency and recency analytics along with impressions and responses by geography. Additionally, granular performance insights include viewer response by weekday/ daypart, device type, creative, campaign flight, app, etc.

As part of the global partnership, advertisers running CTV campaigns through MediaMath can access always-on TV attribution and omnichannel reach extension analytics, powered by TVSquared.

“As part of MediaMath’s journey to provide a 100% accountable and addressable supply chain, our partnership with TVSquared gives brands full visibility into the performance of CTV buys,” added Steinberg.

TVSquared ADvantage provides always-on performance analytics for all linear and digital TV, including household-level attribution and OTT measurement at scale, across all ad-supported streaming services on any smart TV and connected device.

About TVSquared

TVSquared is the largest global enterprise platform for cross-screen, multi-touch attribution across all forms of linear and digital TV content. TVSquared’s always-on analytics platform empowers brands, agencies, networks and publishers to quantify TV’s impact, tie TV to business outcomes and optimize ad performance across TV everywhere. Thousands of advertisers in more than 70 countries work with TVSquared to measure TV across millions of households and billions of ad impressions. Learn more at www.tvsquared.com.

About MediaMath

MediaMath helps the world’s top brands deliver personalized digital advertising across all connected touchpoints. Over 9,500 marketers in 42 countries use our enterprise software every day to launch, analyze, and optimize their digital advertising campaign across display, native, mobile, video, audio, social, digital out of home, and advanced TV formats. Founded in 2007 as a pioneer in “programmatic” advertising, MediaMath is recognized as a Leader in the Gartner 2019 Magic Quadrant for Ad Tech and won four awards from the IAB for Sales, Service and Education Excellence.

MediaMath is leading an industry-wide effort to create an accountable and addressable supply chain through SOURCE by MediaMath, an alliance of agencies, brands, tech companies, and content owners designed to provide long-term sustainable solutions for a clean digital media supply chain with brand-safe, fraud-free, and viewable inventory. MediaMath has offices in 16 cities worldwide and is headquartered in New York City. To learn more about how MediaMath helps innovative marketers delight their customers and drive real business outcomes, follow us at @mediamath or visit www.mediamath.com.

