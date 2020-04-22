BET Announces Livestream Partnership of “Saving Our Selves: A BET COVID-19 Relief Effort” on TIDAL

Broadcast Special Also Available on ViacomCBS’ Pluto TV and BET+

———-

Academy Award-Winning Actress Halle Berry Added to Special Appearances

Anthony Anderson, Kelly Rowland, Terrence J, and Regina Hall Host “Saving Our Selves: A BET COVID-19 Relief Effort,” Special Set to Air on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at 8 pm EST

———-

BET Has Partnered With United Way to Create a Relief Fund, to Receive Financial Donations That Will Be Disbursed to Local Charities. For More Information Visit BET.com/COVID19

———-

BET Announces a Challenge Grant, to Match Additional Donations up To $2M

———-

#BETCOVIDRelief

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today BET announces partnership with TIDAL, global music and entertainment platform, to live-stream the “SAVING OUR SELVES: A BET COVID-19 RELIEF EFFORT,” special for free on TIDAL.com/BET. TIDAL members and non-members will be able to tune-in live starting at 8:00 pm EST. Additionally, Pluto TV, the leading free streaming television service in the US, will live-stream the special at 8 pm EST on Wednesday, April 22nd. Following the broadcast premiere, the encore of “SAVING OUR SELVES: A BET COVID-19 RELIEF EFFORT,” will be available on BET+ Thursday, April 23rd.

SAVING OUR SELVES: A BET COVID-19 RELIEF EFFORT will be available via the following:

BET

BETher

BET International Channels (April 25th in the UK at 9:00 pm BST, Korea at 9:00 pm KST, Africa at 6:00 pm CAT, and France at 10:30 pm CEST.)

(April 25th in the UK at 9:00 pm BST, Korea at 9:00 pm KST, Africa at 6:00 pm CAT, and France at 10:30 pm CEST.) BET.com

BET Now App

BET+ (encore available on April 23rd)

(encore available on April 23rd) BET VOD (encore available on April 23rd)

(encore available on April 23rd) Bounce

BET Social Platforms – YouTube, Facebook, Twitter

MTV2

Pluto TV

TIDAL

VH1(immediate encore only)

Anthony Anderson, Kelly Rowland, Terrence J, and Regina Hall announced as hosts for the two-hour special and previously announced performances include Alicia Keys with a special tribute to New York City, and a Gospel moment with Kirk Franklin featuring Fantasia, Jonathan McReynolds, Kelly Price, Le’Andria Johnson, and Melvin Crispell III. Also featuring exclusive performances by John Legend, Usher, Jhene Aiko, Chloe X Halle, H.E.R., Ella Mai, Jermaine Dupri, Ludacris, Swae Lee, Anthony Hamilton, Tyrese Gibson, Buju Banton, DJ D-Nice, SiR, D Smoke, and Charlie Wilson. And celebrity guest appearances by Halle Berry, Tiffany Haddish, Ciara, Don Cheadle, Deon Cole, Angela Rye, Dr. Rheeda Walker, Charlamagne Tha God, Symone D. Sanders, DJ Khaled and Chance The Rapper.

Connie Orlando, EVP of Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy at BET and Jesse Collins, CEO of Jesse Collins Entertainment will serve as Executive Producers for the “Saving Our Selves: A BET COVID-19 Relief Effort” broadcast special.

Recent data established that the COVID-19 pandemic is infecting and killing black people in the United States at disproportionately high rates, compounding existing racial disparities in resources, health and wellness and access to medical care. To speak to these issues, BET News in partnership with Facebook and CBS News announced a primetime news special “BET News and Facebook Present: COVID-19: Black America’s Fight,” airing commercial-free Wednesday, April 22 at 7 PM ET on BET, BET HER and streamed on BET & BET News’ Facebook Pages. Anchored by CBS News’ Gayle King and a team of CBS News correspondents, the one-hour special will address in original interviews and taped packages, the disparate impacts of COVID-19 on the African American community and provide helpful and accurate information for viewers looking to protect themselves and their families from the epidemic’s spread.

The focus of the initiatives is to assist those disproportionately impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Recent findings have shown that Black Americans are being disproportionately harmed by the health and financial devastation wrought by the COVID-19 pandemic.

BET, in partnership with the NAACP, United Way Worldwide, CBS News, leaders in the African American creative, civil rights and business communities will provide critical financial, educational and community support directly to the African Americans hardest hit by this crisis. Corporate brand donors who have generously contributed to the fund include Procter & Gamble, Unilever, Toyota, Salesforce, McDonald’s, AARP, Pine-Sol®, Morgan Stanley, TJ Maxx, BNY Mellon, WW(formerly Weight Watchers), NBA, and Popeyes. Additionally, the fund has received contributions from individual donors and grants from Blue Meridian Partners and The Ford Foundation.

Through the support of generous donors, BET has a new challenge grant which will match additional donations made during the duration of the special broadcast- up to $2 million.

Immediately following the Saving Our Selves linear broadcast, BET Digital will be live-streaming the ‘Saving Our Selves After Show’ at 10 pm EST on BET’s YouTube, Facebook and Twitter channels. Hosted by Devale Ellis (BET’s ‘Sistas’) and his wife, social media influencer, Khadeen Ellis, the S.O.S After Show will take an interactive look back at the impactful message and celebrity moments in BET’s groundbreaking S.O.S relief broadcast.

Media will be able to embed the TIDAL live-stream using the code here: https://embed.tidal.com/#/videos/138260108

You can donate to the fund online via BET.com or by texting BETGives to 51555. More information on BET’s partnership with UWW and additional extensions of our relief efforts are forthcoming. For further details, please visit BET.com/COVID19.

