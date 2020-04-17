Pay-TV & OTT Video Market Trends in Asia-Pacific, 2019-2024 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Pay-TV & OTT Video Market Trends in Asia-Pacific” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

Pay-TV & OTT Video Market Trends in Asia-Pacific provides an executive-level overview of the video entertainment market in Asia-Pacific. It delivers deep qualitative and quantitative insight into the pay-TV and OTT-SVoD markets in the region, analyzing key trends and strategies adopted by service providers.

Pay TV penetration in the Asia-Pacific region is set to increase slightly through 2024, weighed down by cord-cutting trends where more and more households are swapping out their pay-TV subscriptions for OTT-SVoD alternatives. However, rapidly deploying FTTH/P networks are spurring on the growth of IPTV, pushing overall pay TV growth into positive territory.

Viewers are increasingly eschewing the traditional pay-TV concept with contract lock-in and limited mobility for a TV anywhere concept that OTT-SVoD alternative can offer. Traditional pay-TV service providers need to look for ways to differentiate their service proposition by improving their delivery platforms and securing quality content.

The report provides in-depth analysis of the following:

Section 1: Pay-TV and OTT video key trends; analyzes the main competitive trends affecting the pay-TV and OTT video markets in Asia-Pacific, focusing on: cord-cutting, content creation, and network improvements.

Section 2: Pay-TV market in Asia-Pacific; provides a detailed description of the pay-TV market in the region, looking at subscriber growth, penetration trends, service adoption by technology, and pay-TV ARPU and revenue evolution for the 2019-2024 period. It also looks at SVoD adoption trends in Asia-Pacific for the 2019-2024 period.

Section 3: Key findings and recommendations; the report concludes with a number of key findings and a set of recommendations for pay-TV and SVoD service providers.

Key Highlights

Over the last few years, Asia-Pacific markets have been experiencing tepid subscriber growth due to pressure from OTT video alternatives, a trend that we expect will continue over the forecast period.

It is expected that the rapid growth in IPTV at the expense of cable will continue due to major FTTH/P network expansions in the region, such as in Thailand and New Zealand.

Traditional pay-TV service players are increasingly incorporating OTT as part of their service package, such as through partnerships or developing their own OTT platform as catch-up TV.

Companies Mentioned

AIS Play

Apple

Amazon Prime

Astro Go

Dish TV India

Disney

ESPN

Foxtel

Google

Hotstar

HBO

HOOQ

HyppTV

iFlix

iQiyi

KBS

MBC

Microsoft

MNC Vision

myTV Super

NBA

Oksusu

SBS

Singtel

SK Telecom

Tencent

Tver

Viu

Wavve

Youtube

Youku

