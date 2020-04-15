DEFINITION 6 Helps Saia LTL Freight Share Message of Strength and Solidarity in These Uncertain Times

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–When DEFINITION 6 was tasked in 2019 to create a national multi-media campaign for Saia LTL Freight (NASDAQ: SAIA), reinforcing their leadership in the North American freight and transportation markets, they had no idea they’d be back in post-production so soon – and neither did Saia.





But in the face of a rapidly changing world, DEFINITION 6 proactively reviewed the existing campaign and recognized that the spot, which originally had included a handshake signaling Saia’s commitment to their customers, was no longer a reflection of the current environment. So, the DEFINITION 6 team got to work – overhauling the creative and realigning the message to be an authentic brand response to a challenging environment. The relaunched campaign is now reinforcing the 95-year-old company’s commitment to their customers and community.

“What we’re all experiencing right now is unchartered territory for brands and consumers alike,” said Jason Rockman, President, of DEFINITION 6. “There is no play book for how to handle strategic marketing during these unprecedented times. DEFINITION 6 makes it a top priority to ensure that our clients’ businesses are supported, using a proactive approach to reach their customers. How brands react now tells more about them than ever before.”

The national media campaign, Driving Business, includes a 30-second broadcast spot, with a corresponding radio version, and multiple print and digital banners.

DEFINITION 6 is a digital marketing agency where insights and imaginations collide. Together with their clients, they build stories that shatter expectations, advocate authenticity and celebrate brands. For more information, visit www.definition6.com.

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAIA) offers customers a wide range of less-than-truckload, non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services. With headquarters in Johns Creek, Georgia, Saia LTL Freight operates 169 terminals across the country and employs over 10,500 people nationwide. For more information on Saia, Inc., visit www.saia.com.

