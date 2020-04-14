The Impact of COVID-19 on Music, Film and TV – 2020 Thematic Research Report – ResearchAndMarkets.com
The COVID-19 outbreak has now spread across the world, leaving a trail of destruction in its wake. This report discusses the impact of the virus on leading companies in the music, film, and TV sector.
- It identifies those companies that may benefit from the impact of COVID-19 over a 12-month period, as well as those companies that will lose out.
- It includes a thematic screen, that ranks the leading companies in this sector on the basis of overall leadership in the 10 themes that matter most to their industry, including COVID-19. This generates a leading indicator of future performance.
- COVID-19 has led to a dramatic decline in TV advertising revenues as the big advertisers cut back their TV budgets. At the same time, many live TV programs – including audience-based talk shows and live sporting events – have been cancelled. Both trends will hit TV broadcasters’ profits.
- Social distancing has forced film studios and cinemas to close indefinitely. Also, major releases planned for 2020 have been delayed, including the new James Bond film and the latest installment of the Fast & Furious franchise.
- COVID-19 is by far the most significant theme to affect the technology industry in 2020. It is effectively a stress test on companies’ ability to cope with extreme shocks.
- COVID-19 will test the financial robustness of companies. Many companies will not survive this initial phase. Almost all others will suffer a significant drop in revenues.
- This report will help you understand the impact of COVID-19 on the music, film, and TV sector and identify which types of companies could potentially benefit from the impact of COVID-19, as well as those businesses that are set to lose out.
Companies Mentioned
- Amazon
- Netflix
- iQiyi
- Alphabet
- Tencent
- Alibaba
- Tencent Music
- Rakuten
- ByteDance
- Walt Disney
- Naspers
- Spotify
- Apple
- AT&T
- Comcast
- Zee Entertainment
- Quibi
- Technicolor
- Sony
- ITV
- Lions Gate Entertainment
- Sun TV Network
- Network 18 Media
- Nexstar
- Vivendi
- Entertainment One
- Discovery
- Grupo Televisa
- Nippon TV
- Tegna
- RTL
- AMC Networks
- Atresmedia
- Fuji Media
- Sirius XM Radio
- ProSiebenSat.1
- Television Broadcasts
- Live Nation
- TV Francaise (T.F.1)
- Modern Times Group
- Mediaset
- M6-Metropole TV
- ABS CBN broadcasting
- Cineworld
