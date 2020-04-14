Eastern Europe Pay TV Industry Insights 2010-2025 | Household Penetration, Pay-TV Subscribers & Revenues, Major Operators, Platforms and Countries – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Eastern Europe Pay TV Forecasts 2020” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

Eastern Europe will add nearly 10 million digital pay-TV subscribers between 2019 and 2025 to take its total to 77 million. However, the region still had 15.4 million analog cable subscribers by end-2019.

The number of pay-TV subscribers in Eastern Europe will decline from 83 million in the peak year of 2018 to 78 million in 2025. Migration married with low birth rates mean that populations will fall in 14 of the 22 countries that we cover between 2019 and 2025.

This 204-page PDF, PowerPoint and excel report comes in three parts:

Outlook: Forecasts for 22 countries in a 50-page PowerPoint document full of charts, graphs and bullet points;

Excel workbook covering each year from 2010 to 2025 for 22 countries by household penetration, by pay-TV subscribers, by pay-TV revenues and by major operator. As well as summary tables by country and by platform;

Insight: Detailed country-by-country analysis in a 74-page PDF document.

