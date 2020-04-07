Osram appoints Kathrin Dahnke as Chief Financial Officer

MUNICH–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The supervisory board of OSRAM Licht AG has appointed Kathrin Dahnke (59) as a member of the Management Board. Effective April 16, she will be responsible for the financial business of the high-tech company. Dahnke was most recently a member of the Management Board of the Neuss-based conglomerate Werhahn KG, which operates in the fields of building materials, consumer goods and financial services. “ Kathrin Dahnke has extensive experience with medium-sized as well as listed companies in transformation. She has gained great recognition in the industry as a versatile and crisis-tested financial manager and supervisory board member,” said Peter Bauer, chairman of the supervisory board of OSRAM Licht AG. “ We are delighted that she is taking on the continuing challenges facing our company with her proven financial expertise.”





Kathrin Dahnke succeeds Ingo Bank (51), who will move to ams AG as Chief Financial Officer on May 1. In her career to date, the business graduate has worked in various industries, including Beiersdorf AG, Westdeutsche Landesbank and the former Gildemeister AG, always with a clear focus on the financial sector. Through her membership in the supervisory boards of Fraport AG, B. Braun SE and Knorr-Bremse AG, she also brings extensive and comprehensive industry knowledge to her new position at OSRAM Licht AG.

ABOUT OSRAM

OSRAM, based in Munich, is a leading global high-tech company with a history dating back more than 110 years. Primarily focused on semiconductor -based technologies, our products are used in highly diverse applications ranging from virtual reality to autonomous driving and from smartphones to smart and connected lighting solutions in buildings and cities. OSRAM uses the endless possibilities of light to improve the quality of life for individuals and communities. OSRAM’s innovations enable people all over the world not only to see better, but also to communicate, travel, work and live better. OSRAM has approximately 23,500 employees worldwide as of end of fiscal 2019 (September 30) and generated revenue of about 3.5 billion euros from continuing activities. The company is listed on the stock exchanges in Frankfurt and Munich (ISIN: DE000LED4000; WKN: LED 400; trading symbol: OSR). Additional information can be found at www.osram.com.

