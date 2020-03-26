ViacomCBS and Meredith Corporation Announce Multi-Year Affiliation Renewals

Agreement Covers All Seven CBS Affiliated Television Stations Owned by Meredith

NEW YORK & DES MOINES, Iowa–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$VIAC #ViacomCBS–ViacomCBS (NASDAQ: VIACA, VIAC) and Meredith Corporation (NYSE: MDP) today announced a multi-year deal to renew affiliation agreements for all seven of its CBS Affiliates, including three top 25 market affiliates, WGCL in Atlanta, GA; KPHO in Phoenix, AZ; and KMOV in St. Louis, MO. The seven markets combined reach 7 percent of the U.S. audience serving more than 7.6 million television households.

Meredith’s CBS affiliates will continue to be locally available to subscribers of CBS All Access, CBS’ digital subscription video on-demand and live streaming service. It will also be widely distributed across virtual multichannel video programming distributor platforms and traditional cable and satellite services.

“We are pleased to reach an early agreement with our valued partners at Meredith,” said Ray Hopkins, President, U.S. Networks Distribution, ViacomCBS. “Our collaboration allows us to continue to support local communities with crucial access to CBS’ leading news and entertainment programming, which has never been more important than in this current climate.”

“We value our long-standing relationship with ViacomCBS and are very pleased to be able to continue to offer our viewers access to the CBS network’s outstanding primetime, news and live sports programming, including the National Football League,” said Meredith Local Media Group President Patrick McCreery.

The agreement consists of renewals for these Meredith-owned CBS affiliates: WGCL in Atlanta, GA; KPHO in Phoenix, AZ; KMOV in St. Louis, MO; KCTV in Kansas City, MO; WFSB in Hartford & New Haven, CT; WNEM in Flint-Saginaw-Bay City, MI; and WSHM in Springfield-Holyoke, MA.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ: VIAC; VIACA) is a leading global media and entertainment company that creates premium content and experiences for audiences worldwide. Driven by iconic consumer brands, its portfolio includes CBS, Showtime Networks, Paramount Pictures, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, BET, CBS All Access, Pluto TV and Simon & Schuster, among others.

Meredith Corporation has been committed to service journalism for 118 years. Today, Meredith uses multiple distribution platforms-including broadcast television, print, digital, mobile and video-to provide consumers with content they desire and to deliver the messages of its advertising and marketing partners.

Meredith's National Media Group reaches 185 million unduplicated American consumers every month, including nearly 90 percent of U.S. millennial women. Meredith's leading national brands include PEOPLE, Better Homes & Gardens, InStyle, Allrecipes, REAL SIMPLE, SHAPE, Southern Living, FOOD & WINE, Travel + Leisure, Martha Stewart Living and Health.

Meredith's Local Media Group includes 17 television stations reaching 11 percent of U.S. households and 30 million viewers. Meredith's portfolio is concentrated in large, fast-growing markets, with seven stations in the nation's Top 25 markets –including Atlanta, Phoenix, St. Louis and Portland – and 13 in the Top 50.

