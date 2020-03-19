Outlook on the Global Television Market to 2024 – Drivers and Challenges – ResearchAndMarkets.com
DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Global Television Market 2020-2024” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
The author has been monitoring the global television market and it is poised to grow by USD 45.87 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 12% during the forecast period.
The reports on global television market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising popularity of large-display televisions. In addition, increased demand for smart televisions is anticipated to boost the growth of the global television market as well.
Key Trends for global television market growth
This study identifies increased demand for smart televisions as the prime reasons driving the global television market growth during the next few years.
Prominent vendors in global television market
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global television market, including some of the vendors such as Funai Electric Co. Ltd., Hisense International Co. Ltd., LG Electronics Inc., Panasonic Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sharp Corp., Skyworth Group Ltd., Sony Corp., TCL Electronics Holdings Ltd. and VIZIO Inc.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
Key Topics Covered:
1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
2. SCOPE OF THE REPORT
- Preface
- Currency conversion rates for US$
3. MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
- Value chain analysis
4. MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market outlook
- Market sizing 2019
- Market size and forecast 2019-2024
5. FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
6. MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TECHNOLOGY
- Market segmentation by technology
- Comparison by technology
- HD – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- UHD – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by technology
7. MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISPLAY SIZE
- Market segmentation by display size
- Comparison by display size
- Up to 43 inches – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- 55-64 inches – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- 48-50 inches – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Greater than 65 inches – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by display size
8. MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISPLAY TYPE
- Market segmentation by display type
- Comparison by display type
- LCD – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- OLED – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by display type
9. CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
10. GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- North America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
11. DECISION FRAMEWORK
12. DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
13. MARKET TRENDS
- Advent of 8K UHD televisions
- Increased demand for smart televisions
- Innovations in UHD televisions
14. VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Landscape disruption
- Overview
- Competitive scenario
15. VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Funai Electric Co. Ltd.
- Hisense International Co. Ltd.
- LG Electronics Inc.
- Panasonic Corp.
- Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
- Sharp Corp.
- Skyworth Group Ltd.
- Sony Corp.
- TCL Electronics Holdings Ltd.
- VIZIO Inc.
