ftrack Review now available for free in response to COVID-19 outbreak

Remote creative collaboration tool is free for all until 31 May 2020

STOCKHOLM–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ftrack, creator of ftrack Review, ftrack Studio, and cineSync, has made its remote review and approval platform, ftrack Review, free of charge until 31 May 2020, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. This date may extend as the global situation continues to unfold.

This announcement comes as COVID-19 continues to disrupt established work patterns. The rapid spread of the virus has led to an unprecedented rise in the number of people working remotely. For many, this comes not as a perk but as a mandatory and disruptive response to the pandemic. In the creative industry, enforced remote workflows can confuse established iterative cycles as collaboration takes place at a distance.

ftrack Review’s remote review and approval platform is well-placed to alleviate some of the pressure placed on the creative industry. The software facilitates remote collaboration and teamwork, enabling creatives to critique work via a web browser. Creatives can connect with their collaborators from anywhere, anytime, and maintain streamlined feedback cycles.

By making ftrack Review free for all, ftrack hopes to encourage business continuity in the creative sector throughout the current unpredictable situation.

Fredrik Limsäter, CEO at ftrack, comments: “Given the capability of our tools and in light of ongoing global affairs, we felt it our responsibility to make ftrack Review free of charge until May 31, 2020. There are no obligations to buy once the period is over. We are donating ftrack Review solely in the hope that it will help to ease the burden on creative teams as they react to the changes imposed on us all. We hope that this small gesture eases the burden. In the meantime, our thoughts are with all those impacted by this global crisis.”

ftrack Review is an out-of-the-box remote review and approval tool that enables creative teams to collaborate on, review, and approve media via their desktop or mobile browser. Contextual comments and annotations eliminate confusion and reduce reliance on email threads. ftrack Review accepts many media formats as well as PDFs. Every ftrack Review workspace receives 250 GB of storage.

ftrack is the production tracking and media review platform that teams in the creative industries use to collaborate. ftrack develops ftrack Studio, ftrack Review, and cineSync.

