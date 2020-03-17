Insights into North America Pay TV to 2025 – Cable Revenues Will Decline by $22 Billion – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “North America Pay TV Forecasts” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

Pay-TV revenues in Canada and the US peaked in 2015 at $112 billion. The author forecasts that revenues will fall by $50 billion to $62 billion in 2025.

Revenues will drop across the board. Cable revenues will decline by $22 billion – $3 billion less from analog cable and $19 billion lower for digital cable.

Satellite TV will fall by $21 billion and IPTV will drop by $7 billion.

Key Topics Covered:

Published in February 2020, this 70-page PDF, PowerPoint, and excel report come in three parts:

Outlook: Forecasts for Canada and the US in a 10-page PowerPoint document full of charts, graphs and bullet points;

Excel workbook covering each year from 2010 to 2025 for Canada and the US by household penetration, by pay-TV subscribers, by pay-TV revenues, and by a major operator. As well as summary tables by country and by platform;

Insight: Detailed country-by-country analysis in a 19-page PDF document.

Companies Mentioned

Altice

Bell

Cablevision

Charter

Cogeco

Comcast

Cox

DirecTV

DISH Network

Fios TV

Frontier

Max TV

Rogers

Shaw Communications

Shaw Direct

Telus

TV

U-Verse

Videotron



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/firqx2

Contacts

ResearchAndMarkets.com



Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager



press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470



For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630



For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900