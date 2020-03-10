EstrellaTV Taps Hernan Molina to Lead Political Analysis on National Newscast Cierre de Edición

Trusted political commentator rejoins network for 2020 elections coverage

BURBANK, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#2020Elections–Estrella Media, Inc., a leading vertically integrated, multi-platform, Spanish-language media company in the U.S., announced today that it has appointed leading Hispanic media political commentator Hernan Molina to its national weekday newscast Cierre de Edición on its EstrellaTV television network.

Molina, an Argentine native, has joined Cierre de Edición lead anchor Mirthala Salinas to provide political commentary related to the 2020 presidential election. Molina will provide political analysis to help Hispanic viewers become more familiar with the issues and candidates involved in the 2020 U.S. presidential election in November.

A political analyst and commentator with more than fifteen years of experience in current affairs and politics, Molina has collaborated with some of the country’s main television and cable networks, including CNN en Español, Univision, and Telemundo, as well as local broadcasters, such as Miami-based MegaTV, Radio Caracol, and Los Angeles’ KTNQ-1020 AM.

In 2015, Molina anchored “En La Lucha,” a national, weekly public affairs show on the EstrellaTV network. While at the helm of the show, he interviewed prominent political figures and newsmakers, such as former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa and former U.S. Treasurer Rosario Marin, as well as President Pro Tem of the California Senate, Kevin De León, and various members of Congress, including Loretta Sanchez, Tony Cardenas, and Adam Schiff, to name a few.

From 2007 to 2009, Molina hosted Time Warner Cable’s “Local Edition,” which aired on CNN’s Headline News channel, and from 2011 to 2012, he hosted “LA Community” on KNLA TV of Los Angeles. Molina has also written extensively for print and online media outlets, including Frontiers Magazine, MyLatinoNews.com, and NBCLatino.com. Over the years, and in tandem with his professional media career, Molina has supported and been involved with a number of community and non-profit organizations, including the County of Los Angeles Department of Health Services.

