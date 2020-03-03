Spotify Chief Financial Officer to Present at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE: SPOT) announced today that Paul Vogel, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference in San Francisco on Wednesday, March 4, 2020. Mr. Vogel is scheduled to appear at 8:45 a.m. Pacific Time.

The webcast will be available live and for replay on the Spotify Investor Relations website at http://investors.spotify.com.

About Spotify Technology S.A.

Spotify is the largest global music streaming subscription service with 271 million Monthly Active Users and 124 million Premium Subscribers. With a presence in 79 countries and territories, and more than 50 million tracks, it has transformed the way people access and enjoy music.

