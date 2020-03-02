iHeartMedia Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Bob Pittman and President, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer Rich Bressler to Participate in Deutsche Bank’s 28th Annual Media, Internet & Telecom Conference

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ: IHRT) announced today that Bob Pittman and Rich Bressler will participate in a question and answer session during Deutsche Bank’s 28th Annual Media, Internet & Telecom Conference on Tuesday March 10th at 10:20 a.m. Eastern Time.

A live webcast of the session will be available to the general public through a link on the Investors homepage of iHeartMedia’s website (https://investors.iheartmedia.com/). A replay of the audio webcast will be available in the Events & Presentation section of iHeartMedia’s Investors homepage.

About iHeartMedia, Inc.

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ: IHRT) is the number one audio company in America. The company’s leadership position in audio extends across multiple platforms including more than 850 live broadcast stations; its iHeartRadio service available across more than 250 platforms and 2,000 devices including smart speakers, smartphones, TVs and gaming consoles; through its influencers; social; live events; podcasting; and information services for local communities, and uses its unparalleled national reach to target both nationally and locally on behalf of its advertising partners. The company uses the latest technology solutions to transform the company’s products and services for the benefit of its consumers, communities, partners and advertisers.

