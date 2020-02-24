Nickelodeon Greenlights Third Season of Top-Rated Preschool Series Ryan’s Mystery Playdate

20 New Episodes of Live-Action Series Created and Produced by pocket.watch to Begin Airing this Spring Share it: @NickJr

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Nickelodeon has greenlit a third season of the top-rated preschool series Ryan’s Mystery Playdate, starring eight-year-old YouTube superstar Ryan of Ryan’s World. Created and produced by pocket.watch, the studio creating global franchises from the YouTube stars and characters loved by Generation Alpha, the live-action series follows Ryan as he tackles a series of imaginative, physical challenges and solves mystery box puzzles to reveal the identity of his playdate. Ryan’s Mystery Playdate ranked as the number-one preschool series on all TV for 2019, and new season three episodes will begin airing this Spring. Ryan’s Mystery Playdate airs regularly weekdays at 12:30 p.m. (ET/PT) on Nickelodeon and 4:30 p.m. (ET/PT) on the Nick Jr. channel.





The third season of Ryan’s Mystery Playdate (20 episodes) will feature a new-and-improved Guess-O-Tron and follow Ryan and his parents as they meet exciting all-new playdates, solve complex mystery box puzzles, tackle epic dunk tank and zip line challenges, and take super silly selfies with each guest.

Since its inception in 2015, Ryan’s World has grown to become one of the world’s largest YouTube channels in the world. The channel features fun and easy science experiments, educational content, animated adventures, imaginative toy play and videos that document daily life for the family of five, which includes Ryan’s younger twin sisters. The channel, along with other channels featuring Ryan and his family and animated friends, generated over 1.3 billion views in January 2020 and currently has over 34 million subscribers. A companion consumer products line developed by pocket.watch and Sunlight Entertainment, featuring Ryan and the universe of characters created by Ryan and his parents, launched nationwide in 2018 and was the third largest new consumer product that year, according to NPD.

The series was created by pocket.watch’s Chief Content Officer Albie Hecht and is Executive Produced by Hecht, Chris M. Williams, pocket.watch’s Founder and CEO, and Shion and Loann Kaji, Owners of Sunlight Entertainment and Ryan’s parents. Production of Ryan’s Mystery Playdate for Nickelodeon is overseen by Eryk Casemiro, Senior Vice President, Nickelodeon Preschool.

Pocket.watch is a new studio that specializes in entertaining and inspiring kids and families through digital-first content and sparking their imaginations with lifestyle products ranging from toys to toothbrushes. The company inspires kids to seamlessly move between screen time and playtime and boasts a growing portfolio of franchises that includes some of the largest kids and family YouTube brands in the world. Pocket.watch created and produces Ryan’s Mystery Playdate, which airs on Nickelodeon and is the #1 preschool show on television. The company was founded in March 2017 by Chris M. Williams and is located in Culver City, CA where it maintains an office and studio. Its management team is made up of studio veterans and visionaries from traditional and digital entertainment including Albie Hecht, Stone Newman, Jon Moonves, David B. Williams and Kerry Tucker. Investors and stakeholders include Viacom, Greycroft, Third Wave Digital and United Talent Agency (UTA), as well as notable strategic angels including Robert Downey Jr. (Team Downey) and Jon Landau with a significant stake in the company being held by ‘Ryan’s World’ creator Sunlight Entertainment. For more information about pocket.watch, please visit pocket.watch.

Nickelodeon, now in its 40th year, is the number-one entertainment brand for kids. It has built a diverse, global business by putting kids first in everything it does. The brand includes television programming and production in the United States and around the world, plus consumer products, digital, location based experiences, publishing and feature films. For more information or artwork, visit http://www.nickpress.com. Nickelodeon and all related titles, characters and logos are trademarks of ViacomCBS Inc. (Nasdaq: VIACA, VIAC).

