TEGNA’s Texas Stations to Livestream U.S. Senate Democratic Primary Debate on Feb. 18

Media partnerships with The Texas Tribune and KUT 90.5 will enable Texas voters to access the debate across television, digital and radio platforms

TYSONS, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) today announced KVUE, TEGNA’s ABC affiliate in Austin, will host a live debate between the Texas Democratic candidates for U.S. Senate on Tuesday, February 18 from 6:30-8:00 p.m. (CT) as part of KVUE’s Emmy-winning VOTE TEXAS initiative.

Partnering with KVUE to host and distribute the debate are The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit news organization that reports on Texas politics, policy and government, and KUT 90.5, Austin’s NPR station.

KVUE will broadcast the first half-hour of the debate live and commercial-free from its studio. The entire debate will air live on KVUE.com, KVUE’s YouTube channel, and other KVUE social platforms.

The debate will also be streamed live across all 12 of TEGNA’s Texas stations’ digital properties: WFAA (Dallas), KHOU (Houston), KENS (San Antonio), KVUE, KCEN (Waco-Temple), KAGS (College Station), KYTX (Tyler), KIII (Corpus Christi), KBMT-KJAC (Beaumont), KWES (Odessa). KXVA (Abilene) and KIDY (San Angelo). TEGNA’s Texas stations cover 87 percent of the state.

KUT will broadcast the debate live on 90.5 in the Austin area, and will stream the debate at KUT.org. The Texas Tribune will stream the debate at texastribune.org.

“Our mission at KVUE is to make Austin better, and we have a responsibility to help educate voters on where the candidates stand on critical issues facing our community,” said Kristie Gonzales, president and general manager, KVUE. “KVUE is proud to partner with our TEGNA station colleagues across Texas, the Texas Tribune and KUT to give voters access to the candidates.”

The March 3 statewide primary will determine the nominee who will face incumbent Republican Senator John Cornyn in the November general election. Eleven of the 12 Democrats have been confirmed to participate in the debate. The candidates are: Former U.S. Representative Chris Bell, Michael Cooper, Amanda Edwards, Jack Daniel Foster, Annie “Mama” Garcia, Victor Harris, MJ Hegar, Sema Hernandez, Adrian Ocegueda, Cristina Tzintzun Ramirez, and State Sen. Royce West.

The debate will be moderated by KVUE political anchor Ashley Goudeau, along with Texas Tribune political reporter Patrick Svitek and KUT reporter Ashley Lopez.

Due to space restrictions, a limited amount of media credentials will be issued for the debate. Media interested in attending must email demdebate@kvue.com by noon CT on February 14 to request a credential.

