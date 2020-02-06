Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. Reports Results for the Full Year and Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 2019

FULL YEAR



– Net revenues decreased 1% at actual rates but increased 5% at constant rates to US$ 694.8 million –



– Operating income increased 6% at actual rates and 11% at constant rates to US$ 187.3 million –



– OIBDA increased 11% at actual rates and 18% at constant rates to US$ 247.9 million –

FOURTH QUARTER



– Net revenues decreased 1% at actual rates but increased 2% at constant rates to US$ 225.8 million –



– Operating income decreased 15% at actual rates and 12% at constant rates to US$ 68.5 million –



– OIBDA increased 5% at actual rates and 8% at constant rates to US$ 95.1 million –

Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. (“CME” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ/Prague Stock Exchange – CETV) today announced financial results for the full year and three months ended December 31, 2019.

Operational and financial highlights in 2019:

TV advertising revenues decreased 3% at actual rates, but increased 3% at constant rates.

Carriage fees and subscription revenues increased 3% at actual rates and 10% at constant rates.

Costs charged in arriving at OIBDA decreased 7% at actual rates and 2% at constant rates.

OIBDA margin expanded approximately 400 basis points to 36%.

Cash generated from continuing operating activities increased 65% at actual rates to US$ 180 million.

Unlevered free cash flow in 2019 increased 21% at actual rates to US$ 188 million.

CME repaid a total of EUR 150 million of debt in 2019 using cash generated by the business.

The net leverage ratio decreased to 2.4x, down from 3.5x at the start of the year.

On October 27, 2019, we entered into a merger agreement with an affiliate of PPF Group N.V. (“PPF”). The transaction is subject to several closing conditions, including, but not limited to, the requisite vote of the Company’s shareholders in favor of the transaction and receipt of certain competition and other regulatory approvals. We expect the transaction to be completed in the middle of 2020.

Due to the pending proposed merger with PPF, we will not hold a conference call for investors in connection with the issuance of this earnings release.

In this release we refer to several non-GAAP financial measures, including OIBDA, OIBDA margin, free cash flow, unlevered free cash flow and constant currency percentage movements. Please see “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below for additional information, including definitions and reconciliations to US GAAP financial measures.

Consolidated results for the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 were:

RESULTS (US$ 000’s, except per share data) For the Year Ended December 31, 2019 2018 % Actual % Lfl (1) Net revenues $ 694,804 $ 703,906 (1.3)% 4.5% Operating income 187,336 177,587 5.5% 11.4% Operating margin 27.0% 25.2% 1.8 p.p. 1.7 p.p. OIBDA 247,924 222,674 11.3% 17.6% OIBDA margin 35.7% 31.6% 4.1 p.p. 4.0 p.p. Income from continuing operations 119,208 97,065 22.8% 29.2% Income from continuing operations per share – basic 0.32 0.27 17.1% 23.6% Income from continuing operations per share – diluted $ 0.32 $ 0.25 25.9% 32.8%

Consolidated results for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 were:

RESULTS (US$ 000’s, except per share data) For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2019 2018 % Actual % Lfl (1) Net revenues $ 225,795 $ 228,251 (1.1)% 2.1% Operating income 68,454 80,792 (15.3)% (12.4)% Operating margin 30.3% 35.4% (5.1) p.p. (5.0) p.p. OIBDA 95,114 90,738 4.8% 8.3% OIBDA margin 42.1% 39.8% 2.3 p.p. 2.4 p.p. Income from continuing operations 49,857 56,025 (11.0)% (8.0)% Income from continuing operations per share – basic 0.13 0.15 (11.2)% (8.2)% Income from continuing operations per share – diluted $ 0.13 $ 0.15 (11.5)% (8.5)%

(1)% Lfl (like-for-like) variance reflects the impact of applying the current period average exchange rates to the prior period revenues and costs.

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. For all forward-looking statements, we claim the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which cannot be predicted with accuracy or are otherwise beyond our control and some of which might not even be anticipated. Forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and because our business is subject to such risks and uncertainties, actual results, our strategic plan, our financial position, results of operations and cash flows could differ materially from those described in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements.

Important factors that contribute to such risks include, but are not limited to, those factors set forth under “Risk Factors” in CME’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2019 as well as the following: the effect of the proposed merger on our business; the risks that the closing conditions to the proposed merger may not be satisfied or that necessary governmental approvals are not obtained or are obtained with conditions; the impact of any failure to complete the proposed merger on our business; the effect of changes in global and regional economic conditions including as a result of the quantitative easing program implemented by the European Central Bank; the economic, political and monetary impacts of Brexit; levels of television advertising spending and the rate of development of the advertising markets in the countries in which we operate; our ability to refinance our existing indebtedness; the extent to which our debt service obligations and covenants may restrict our business; our exposure to additional tax liabilities as well as liabilities resulting from regulatory or legal proceedings initiated against us; our success in continuing our initiatives to diversify and enhance our revenue streams; our ability to make cost-effective investments in our television businesses, including investments in programming; our ability to develop and acquire necessary programming and attract audiences; and changes in the political and regulatory environments where we operate and in the application of relevant laws and regulations.

The foregoing review of important factors should not be construed as exhaustive. For a more detailed description of these uncertainties and other factors, please see the “Risk Factors” and “Forward-looking Statements” sections in CME’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

This press release should be read in conjunction with our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 6, 2020.

We make available free of charge on our website at www.cme.net our Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K and amendments to those reports as soon as reasonably practicable after we electronically file such material with, or furnish it to, the Securities and Exchange Commission. Please note that we may announce material information using SEC filings, press releases, public conference calls, webcasts and posts to our website, www.cme.net. In the future, we will continue to use these channels to communicate important information about CME and our operations. Information that we post on our website could be deemed material. Therefore, we encourage investors, the media, our customers and others interested in CME to review the information we post at www.cme.net.

CME is a media and entertainment company operating leading businesses in five Central and Eastern European markets with an aggregate population of approximately 45 million people. CME’s operations broadcast 30 television channels in Bulgaria (bTV, bTV Cinema, bTV Comedy, bTV Action, bTV Lady and Ring), the Czech Republic (Nova, Nova 2, Nova Cinema, Nova Sport 1, Nova Sport 2, Nova International, Nova Action and Nova Gold), Romania (PRO TV, PRO 2, PRO X, PRO GOLD, PRO CINEMA, PRO TV International and PRO TV Chisinau), the Slovak Republic (TV Markíza, Markíza International, Doma and Dajto) and Slovenia (POP TV, Kanal A, Brio, Oto and Kino). CME is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market and the Prague Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “CETV”.

Additional Information About the Proposed Transaction and Where to Find it

This communication does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities or a solicitation of any vote or approval, and is not a substitute for the proxy statement or any other document that CME may file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or send to its shareholders in connection with the proposed merger. Investors and shareholders are urged to read the proxy statement and all other relevant documents filed with the SEC or sent to CME’s shareholders as they become available because they will contain important information about the proposed merger between CME and an affiliate of PPF. All documents, when filed, will be available free of charge at the SEC’s website (www.sec.gov). You may also obtain documents filed by CME with the SEC by writing to CME Investor Relations, Krizeneckeho nam. 1078/5, 152 00 Prague 5 Czech Republic, emailing investorrelations@cme.net or visiting CME’s website at www.cme.net.

Participants in Solicitation

The Company and its directors and officers may be deemed participants in the solicitation of proxies to the Company’s shareholders with respect to the transaction. A list of the names of those directors and officers and a description of their interests in the Company is set forth in the proxy statement for CME’s 2020 Special General Meeting of Stockholders, which was filed with the SEC on January 10, 2020. Other information regarding the participants in the proxy solicitation and a description of their direct and indirect interests, by security holdings or otherwise, are contained in the proxy statement and other relevant materials filed with the SEC regarding the transaction as they become available. Investors and shareholders should read the proxy statement carefully before making any investment or voting decisions.

CENTRAL EUROPEAN MEDIA ENTERPRISES LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (US$ 000’s, except per share data) For the Year Ended December 31, 2019 2018 Net revenues $ 694,804 $ 703,906 Operating expenses: Content costs 284,715 309,439 Other operating costs 54,826 56,731 Depreciation of property, plant and equipment 33,536 32,933 Amortization of broadcast licenses and other intangibles 8,457 9,002 Cost of revenues 381,534 408,105 Selling, general and administrative expenses 125,934 118,214 Operating income 187,336 177,587 Interest expense (30,694 ) (49,106 ) Other non-operating expense, net (2,208 ) (3,588 ) Income before tax 154,434 124,893 Provision for income taxes (35,226 ) (27,828 ) Income from continuing operations 119,208 97,065 Income from discontinued operations, net of tax — 60,548 Net income 119,208 157,613 Net (income) / loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (74 ) 79 Net income attributable to CME Ltd. $ 119,134 $ 157,692 PER SHARE DATA: Net income per share: Continuing operations — basic $ 0.32 $ 0.27 Continuing operations — diluted 0.32 0.25 Discontinued operations — basic — 0.18 Discontinued operations — diluted — 0.17 Attributable to CME Ltd. — basic 0.32 0.45 Attributable to CME Ltd. — diluted $ 0.32 $ 0.42 Weighted average common shares used in computing per share amounts (000’s): Basic 264,611 230,562 Diluted 266,198 257,694

CENTRAL EUROPEAN MEDIA ENTERPRISES LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (US$ 000’s, except per share data) (unaudited) For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2019 2018 Net revenues $ 225,795 $ 228,251 Operating expenses: Content costs 85,037 90,102 Other operating costs 14,498 14,802 Depreciation of property, plant and equipment 8,911 7,783 Amortization of broadcast licenses and other intangibles 2,121 2,163 Cost of revenues 110,567 114,850 Selling, general and administrative expenses 46,774 32,609 Operating income 68,454 80,792 Interest expense (6,680 ) (8,900 ) Other non-operating income / (expense), net 2,615 (2,444 ) Income before tax 64,389 69,448 Provision for income taxes (14,532 ) (13,423 ) Income from continuing operations 49,857 56,025 Income from discontinued operations, net of tax — — Net income 49,857 56,025 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (185 ) (195 ) Net income attributable to CME Ltd. $ 49,672 $ 55,830 PER SHARE DATA: Net income per share: Continuing operations — basic $ 0.13 $ 0.15 Continuing operations — diluted 0.13 0.15 Discontinued operations — basic — — Discontinued operations — diluted — — Attributable to CME Ltd. — basic 0.13 0.15 Attributable to CME Ltd. — diluted $ 0.13 $ 0.15 Weighted average common shares used in computing per share amounts (000’s): Basic 264,833 264,080 Diluted 266,791 264,902

CENTRAL EUROPEAN MEDIA ENTERPRISES LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (US$ 000’s) December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 36,621 $ 62,031 Other current assets 313,359 312,062 Total current assets 349,980 374,093 Property, plant and equipment, net 113,901 117,604 Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 961,814 984,256 Other non-current assets 22,167 12,408 Total assets $ 1,447,862 $ 1,488,361 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 135,650 $ 120,468 Current portion of long-term debt and other financing arrangements 6,836 5,545 Other current liabilities 13,515 13,679 Total current liabilities 156,001 139,692 Long-term portion of long-term debt and other financing arrangements 600,273 782,685 Other non-current liabilities 80,000 67,293 Total liabilities 836,274 989,670 Series B Convertible Redeemable Preferred Stock 269,370 269,370 EQUITY Common Stock 20,288 20,228 Additional paid-in capital 2,007,275 2,003,518 Accumulated deficit (1,458,942 ) (1,578,076 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (226,916 ) (216,650 ) Total CME Ltd. shareholders’ equity 341,705 229,020 Noncontrolling interests 513 301 Total equity 342,218 229,321 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,447,862 $ 1,488,361

CENTRAL EUROPEAN MEDIA ENTERPRISES LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (US$ 000’s) For the Year Ended December 31, 2019 2018 Net cash generated from continuing operating activities $ 179,652 $ 109,024 Net cash used in continuing investing activities (24,375 ) (24,540 ) Net cash used in continuing financing activities (178,089 ) (182,362 ) Net cash generated from discontinued operations — 102,566 Impact of exchange rate fluctuations on cash and cash equivalents (2,598 ) (1,405 ) Net (decrease) / increase in cash and cash equivalents $ (25,410 ) $ 3,283 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Cash paid for interest (including guarantee fees) $ 26,651 $ 43,350 Cash paid for guarantee fees previously paid in kind — 27,328 Cash paid for guarantee fees that previously could be paid in kind — 812 Cash paid for income taxes, net of refunds $ 35,998 $ 28,365 Supplemental disclosure of non-cash items: Interest and related guarantee fees paid in kind $ — $ 3,783 Accretion on Series B Convertible Redeemable Preferred Stock $ — $ 4,777

Segment Data

We manage our business on a geographical basis, with five reporting segments: Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Romania, the Slovak Republic and Slovenia. These segments reflect how CME Ltd.’s operating performance is evaluated by our chief operating decision makers, who we have identified as our co-Chief Executive Officers, how operations are managed by segment managers, and the structure of our internal financial reporting.

We evaluate our consolidated results and the performance of our segments based on net revenues and OIBDA. Intersegment revenues and profits have been eliminated in consolidation.

Below are tables showing our net revenues and OIBDA by segment for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018:

For the Three Months Ended December 31, For the Year Ended December 31, (US $000’s) 2019 2018 %Act %Lfl (1) 2019 2018 %Act %Lfl ( 1) Net revenues Bulgaria $ 25,444 $ 25,385 0.2 % 3.2 % $ 83,406 $ 84,593 (1.4 )% 3.9 % Czech Republic 75,768 75,940 (0.2 )% 1.7 % 237,320 233,991 1.4 % 6.8 % Romania 61,395 64,822 (5.3 )% (0.3 )% 188,251 201,505 (6.6 )% 0.3 % Slovak Republic 37,212 36,244 2.7 % 5.7 % 108,003 106,834 1.1 % 6.4 % Slovenia 26,315 26,104 0.8 % 3.8 % 80,809 79,587 1.5 % 6.9 % Intersegment revenues (339 ) (244 ) NM (2) NM (2) (2,985 ) (2,604 ) NM (2) NM (2) Total net revenues $ 225,795 $ 228,251 (1.1 )% 2.1 % $ 694,804 $ 703,906 (1.3 )% 4.5 %

For the Three Months Ended December 31, For the Year Ended December 31, (US $000’s) 2019 2018 %Act %Lfl (1) 2019 2018 %Act %Lfl (1) OIBDA Bulgaria $ 9,281 $ 8,536 8.7 % 12.0 % $ 25,720 $ 21,620 19.0 % 24.3 % Czech Republic 36,872 35,567 3.7 % 5.8 % 101,617 94,576 7.4 % 12.8 % Romania 28,010 27,041 3.6 % 9.1 % 87,727 85,737 2.3 % 9.8 % Slovak Republic 17,995 17,900 0.5 % 3.4 % 35,350 27,941 26.5 % 31.5 % Slovenia 11,435 10,506 8.8 % 12.0 % 26,395 22,516 17.2 % 22.9 % Elimination (2 ) 16 NM (2) NM (2) 15 34 NM (2) NM (2) Total Operating Segments 103,591 99,566 4.0 % 7.4 % 276,824 252,424 9.7 % 15.8 % Corporate (8,477 ) (8,828 ) 4.0 % 1.9 % (28,900 ) (29,750 ) 2.9 % (2.4 )% Total OIBDA $ 95,114 $ 90,738 4.8 % 8.3 % $ 247,924 $ 222,674 11.3 % 17.6 %

(1) % Lfl (like-for-like) variance reflects the impact of applying the current period average exchange rates to the prior period revenues and costs.



(2) Number is not meaningful.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In this release we refer to several non-GAAP financial measures, including OIBDA, OIBDA margin, free cash flow and unlevered free cash flow. We believe that each of these metrics is useful to investors for the reasons outlined below. Non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similar measures reported by other companies. Non-GAAP financial measures should be evaluated in conjunction with, and are not a substitute for, US GAAP financial measures.

We evaluate our consolidated results and the performance of our segments based on net revenues and OIBDA. We believe OIBDA is useful to investors because it provides a meaningful representation of our performance, as it excludes certain items that do not impact either our cash flows or the operating results of our operations. OIBDA and unlevered free cash flow are also used as components in determining management bonuses.

OIBDA includes amortization and impairment of program rights and is calculated as operating income / loss before depreciation, amortization of intangible assets and impairments of assets and certain unusual or infrequent items that are not considered by our co-Chief Executive Officers when evaluating our performance. Our key performance measure of the efficiency of our consolidated operations and our segments is OIBDA margin. We define OIBDA margin as the ratio of OIBDA to net revenues.

Following a repricing of our Guarantee Fees in March 2017 and April 2018, we pay interest and related Guarantee Fees on our outstanding indebtedness in cash. In addition to this obligation to pay Guarantee Fees in cash, we expect to use cash generated by the business to pay certain Guarantee Fees that were previously paid in kind. These cash payments are all reflected in free cash flow; accordingly we believe unlevered free cash flow, defined as free cash flow before cash payments for interest and Guarantee Fees, best illustrates the cash generated by our operations when comparing periods. We define free cash flow as net cash generated from continuing operating activities less purchases of property, plant and equipment, net of disposals of property, plant and equipment and excluding the cash impact of certain unusual or infrequent items that are not included in costs charged in arriving at OIBDA because they are not considered by our co-Chief Executive Officers when evaluating performance.

For additional information regarding our business segments, see Part II, Item 8, Note 20, “Segment Data” in our Form 10-K.

While our reporting currency is the dollar, our consolidated revenues and costs are divided across a range of European currencies and CME Ltd.’s functional currency is the Euro. Given the significant movement of the currencies in the markets in which we operate against the dollar, we believe that it is useful to provide percentage movements based on actual (“% Act”) percentage movements, which includes the effect of foreign exchange, as well as like-for-like percentage movements (“% Lfl”). The like-for-like percentage movement references reflect the impact of applying the current period average exchange rates to the prior period revenues and costs. Since the difference between like-for-like and actual percentage movements is solely the impact of movements in foreign exchange rates, our discussion in this release includes constant currency percentage movements in order to highlight those factors influencing operational performance. The incremental impact of foreign exchange rates is presented in the tables accompanying such analysis.

(US $000’s) For the Three Months Ended



December 31, For the Year Ended



December 31, (unaudited) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Operating income $ 68,454 $ 80,792 $ 187,336 $ 177,587 Depreciation of property, plant and equipment 8,911 7,783 33,536 32,933 Amortization of intangible assets 2,121 2,163 8,457 9,002 Other items (1) 15,628 — 18,595 3,152 Total OIBDA $ 95,114 $ 90,738 $ 247,924 $ 222,674

For the Year Ended December 31, 2019 2018 Net cash generated from continuing operating activities $ 179,652 $ 109,024 Capital expenditure, net of proceeds from disposals (24,375 ) (24,540 ) Other items (1) 6,092 — Free cash flow 161,369 84,484 Cash paid for interest (including guarantee fees) 26,651 43,350 Cash paid for guarantee fees previously paid in kind — 27,328 Cash paid for guarantee fees that previously could be paid in kind — 812 Unlevered free cash flow $ 188,020 $ 155,974

(1) Other items in 2019 reflects costs relating to the strategic review and resulting proposed merger, primarily retention agreements and financial and professional fees. Other items in 2018 consists solely of a non-cash expense related to the accelerated vesting of RSUs with performance conditions in accordance with the terms of the corresponding award agreement following the completion of the sale of the Company’s Croatian operations on July 31, 2018.

