605 Launches “605 PLATF0RM” Next-Generation Television Measurement and Analytics Solution

Built on the Largest Independent, Multi-Source TV Dataset in the Industry

Designed to Provide Programmers and Advertisers with Advanced Audience Measurement and Analytics

AMC Networks and Discovery to be First Programming Clients

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–605, a leading television measurement and analytics company, today announced the launch of 605 PLATF0RM, a next-generation TV measurement and audience analytics solution for national television networks, advertisers and agencies.

605 PLATF0RM is a web-based application that enables advanced measurement and analysis of TV programs and advertisements across linear, over-the-air, DVR and set-top box VOD. It capitalizes on 605’s multi-source TV dataset comprised of set-top box and smart TV viewership data covering more than 21 million households in the United States that is aggregated, anonymized and privacy compliant. 605’s PLATF0RM datasets can be combined and matched with clients’ viewership data. Using what 605 describes as an Identity Layer (or the highly specific attributes of the 21 million households it measures) 605 PLATF0RM users can select, activate and target first- or third-party audience segments or datasets.

605 is the first to offer the ability to combine TV viewership datasets, allowing customers to “bring your own” viewership data and combine it with 605’s data in a secure, privacy compliant virtual “clean room.” The power of combining these sources allows the market to advance towards census-based measurement and analytics using the largest independent TV viewership data source in the industry.

605 PLATF0RM’s easy to understand, web-based dashboard supports planning, posting, measurement and analysis of programming or advertisements based on demographic, intent, psychographic, purchase or CRM audience segmentation. This solution empowers customers to move beyond the existing limitations in measurement by allowing them to analyze all time-shifted viewership across live, DVR and STB VOD – covering recent viewership or going as far back as two years. Additionally, an API is available for integration with in-house and third-party tools.

“ We created a solution that addresses the challenges posed by increased time-shifted viewing of more niche content across a multitude of devices,” said Noah Levine, Chief Revenue Officer at 605. “ 605 PLATF0RM not only answers the question of ‘how many people are truly watching TV content across devices and over time’ but also bridges data-driven linear with addressable and cross-platform insights. We are delivering a currency grade view of the traditional TV ecosystem that makes it actionable in ways that were never before possible.”

In developing 605 PLATF0RM, the company is offering a new measurement standard for the industry that can be used on its own or alongside other measurement tools, leveraging deterministic data activation combined with its currency-grade national projection methodologies. This will allow networks, advertisers and agencies to easily access second-by-second viewing information and activate anonymized data at the household level. As a result, users can better understand and target specific audiences while eliminating the need for look-alike modeling that reduces accuracy during the data activation process.

605 PLATF0RM will be initially piloted by Discovery and AMC Networks – both of which have agreed to become the first official programming clients to use 605 PLATF0RM – and will thereafter be available to other interested 605 clients.

“ Reliably knowing how and where the passionate viewers of our shows are interacting with our content is more important today than it has ever been, and more challenging,” said Kim Kelleher, president of advertising sales and partnerships for AMC Networks. “ 605’s PLATF0RM pulls proprietary data from a wide range of sources and then analyzes that data in a way that is invaluable as we seek to leverage the strength of our content for our advertising partners and brands. The days of focusing on any one platform or ratings report are over, in today’s environment we need to focus on everything that is happening and that is the competitive advantage delivered by 605’s PLATF0RM.”

“ Consumer viewing habits are changing and the marketplace is undergoing rapid transformation. More than ever, data and technology play an integral role in capturing audience behavior,” said Keith Kazerman, EVP, Digital Ad Sales, Advanced Advertising and Research, Discovery, Inc. “ Discovery is happy to partner with 605’s platform to help bring the industry closer to the goal of helping to identify the most impactful audiences for our clients, enabling them to tell their story and achieve measurable results.”

For more information about 605 PLATF0RM, visit 605.tv.

ABOUT 605

605 is an independent TV measurement and analytics firm that offers advertising and content measurement, full-funnel attribution, media planning, optimization and analytical solutions on top of our deterministic TV viewership dataset covering more than 21 million U.S. households across all 210 DMAs. Our multi-source viewership dataset offers whole-home TV viewing visibility by combining the best attributes of set-top box and ACR data. 605 is unique in that our multi-source viewership dataset supports 100% deterministic audience data activation at the household level while being reportable second by second with currency grade national and local projections methodologies, all in a privacy compliant manner.

605 is a leader in the advertising data technology industry with respect to viewing data and its methodology and protocol development, system performance and customer support expertise. 605 recently announced that it achieved service organization control 3 (“SOC 3”) compliance with its Audience App product, built for Charter Communications. An independent SOC 3 audit and review performed by KPMG LLP with respect to Audience App determined that the Company met “trust services principles” established by the AICPA related to security, availability, confidentiality and processing integrity with respect to Charter’s proprietary information, including its set-top box viewing data.

