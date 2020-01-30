Stephen Galloway Named Dean of Chapman University Dodge College of Film and Media Arts

ORANGE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ChapmanU–Chapman University announced today that Stephen Galloway will be joining Chapman University on March 30 as Dean of Dodge College of Film and Media Arts.





Galloway is best known for his role as executive editor and producer at The Hollywood Reporter. He created and produced series such as The Hollywood Masters and the Close Up with The Hollywood Reporter, available on SundanceTV and Hulu.

What is less known is that Galloway graduated from Cambridge University with First Class Honors and came to America on a Harkness Fellowship (the British version of a Rhodes Scholarship). After studying at the American Film Institute’s conservatory, he worked in film and television both in the U.S. and France before joining The Hollywood Reporter where he has served for almost 30 years.

“Stephen has an in-depth knowledge of the entertainment industry,” said Chapman University President Daniele C. Struppa, Ph.D. “But he is also a gifted intellectual who will help bring our nationally-ranked film school into an entirely new era. I love his passion for film as an academic discipline and his vision for how our students and alumni can be a part of this exciting industry.”

Over the past decade, Stephen worked to bring in and support diversity in the entertainment industry. Through a partnership between The Hollywood Reporter and Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Los Angeles, he created the award-winning Women in Entertainment Mentorship Program, which pairs high school juniors from schools in South Central Los Angeles with top-level women in film and TV. More than 250 teenagers from disadvantaged backgrounds have participated in this program and gone on to college, helped by more than $10 million that Stephen has raised in scholarship money. Additionally, this past year, Stephen spearheaded The Hollywood Reporter’s new Empowerment in Entertainment event, designed to celebrate diversity, and launched a leadership program for young men and women of color, the Young Executives Fellowship, in association with Oprah Winfrey.

“Stephen has been the heart and emotional soul of The Hollywood Reporter for many years, and the mentorship programs he’s launched have literally changed lives,” said Matthew Belloni, editorial director at The Hollywood Reporter. “We’re so sad to lose him but very happy to see him pursue his passion for education and take on this next phase of his career.”

Galloway will be only the second dean to lead the college since its launch in 1996. Michael Kowalski has been serving as the interim dean since the retirement of Robert Bassett, the founding dean who served for 23 years. With programs in film production, animation, production design, screenwriting, documentary, film studies and more, Dodge College has graduated notable alumni such as Justin Simien and Matt and Ross Duffer.

“I’m thrilled to be joining Chapman. It’s an exceptional university with a wonderful faculty and the most dynamic leader in President Daniele Struppa. Dodge deservedly ranks among the world’s finest film schools in The Hollywood Reporter’s annual rankings and I’m humbled to be its new dean,” said Stephen Galloway. “I want to thank The Hollywood Reporter’s Matt Belloni for being my friend and editor for so many years; now we’ll be working together on some exciting joint ventures.”

Chapman contracted with a professional search firm to lead a national search. Galloway will formally assume the role on March 30, 2020.

“After a robust search process, Stephen demonstrated the leadership and in-depth knowledge of the industry that can really benefit Dodge and our students,” said Chapman University Provost Glenn M. Pfeiffer. “He is joining a top-tier college with exceptionally talented faculty, staff and students who will surely thrive under his leadership.”

