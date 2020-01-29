The General® teams up with Entertainment Icon Snoop Dogg for latest ad campaign

NASHVILLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The General® Insurance is starting the New Year off right with a new advertising campaign featuring the one and only Snoop D-O-double-G.





The new campaign, which includes television, digital and social media promotion, features Snoop driving a low rider sedan (hydraulics and all), a playful analogy to the auto insurer’s low rates.

CEO Tony DeSantis said, “When our customers need insurance, The General is the smart, quality choice they can rely on, regardless of their history.”

Research shows the rapper, actor and entrepreneur is extremely relatable to The General’s customer, so forming a connection between the brands was a strategic one. “The timing of this collaboration is perfect,” said Elicia Azali, senior vice president of marketing for The General. “We know a lot of our customers are shopping for car insurance this time of year, and we are excited to be making our brand even more relevant for our audience in the same lighthearted manner that we are known for today.” The new ads reflect that and will be seen nationwide.

So who can we thank for this newfound friendship? Long time brand ambassador: Shaquille O’Neal. While on set of a recent shoot with The General, Shaq shared a video in which Snoop sings the brand’s catchy jingle. Ten seconds later, Azali was face-to-face with Snoop via video chat on Shaq’s phone.

“Snoop was very warm and expressed interest in the brand. He said ‘I really want to work with you; I want to do something with The General.’”

”I love The General’s brand and what they stand for. They welcome all customers, no matter their history; that’s something I can stand behind,” mentioned Snoop Dogg.

In living out the company’s vision to Make Life Easier®, The General also made a donation to the Snoop Youth Football League (SYFL), a non-profit youth organization founded to provide the opportunity for inner-city children to participate in youth football and cheer. For over 15 years, the SYFL has instilled the values of teamwork, discipline and self-respect into its youth participants. Snoop Dogg also launched the Snoop Special Stars as the Special Needs division of the Snoop Youth Football League servicing all individuals, ages 5 years and older, with any physical, mental, and or developmental disabilities.

The goal is to break the negative stigma surrounding Special Needs and to provide support and positive resources within inner city communities and surrounding areas.

The General is a non-standard auto insurance company, serving customers who may find it difficult to obtain insurance from other carriers at a reasonable rate. Part of the American Family Insurance group of companies, its products are primarily sold online and through call centers, as well as through independent agents, partners and American Family Insurance agents.

About The General

The General Automobile Insurance Services, Inc. (The General®) is a licensed insurance agency and subsidiary of PGC Holdings Corp. (PGC), which is wholly owned by American Family Mutual Insurance Company. Through its insurance company subsidiaries and their predecessors, PGC has been writing automobile insurance since 1963. Visit www.thegeneral.com or www.thegeneral.com/shaq; follow The General on Twitter.

About Snoop Dogg

An Entertainment Icon, Snoop Dogg has reigned for more than two decades as an unparalleled force who has raised the bar as an entertainer and globally recognized innovator. Snoop defines entertainment history. An award-winning entertainer, Snoop Dogg has released 18 studio albums, sold over 40-million albums worldwide, reached No. 1 countless times on Billboard charts internationally and received 20 GRAMMY® nominations.

In addition to his extensive work in music, Snoop Dogg has made his mark in the television and film space. He currently has numerous partnership deals with major studios and networks, including Netflix, VH1 and more. His accolades include, an Emmy Award nomination for his role as Executive Producer and Co-host of VH1’s hit show, Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner, Executive Producer of MTV’s Mary + Jane, Executive Producer and Host of TNT’s game show, Joker’s Wild and Executive Producer of acclaimed Netflix’s show, Coach Snoop.

Snoop Dogg has also acted and appeared in numerous films, including Dolemite, Beach Bum, Soul Plane, Starsky & Hutch, Pitch Perfect 2, Half Baked, and Oscar®-winning drama Training Day and TV series, including Empire, Trailer Park Boys, and Mary + Jane. The artist’s voice has also been featured in the animated films Turbo, Arthur and the Invisibles and Hotel Transylvania and TV shows, including The Simpsons, King of the Hill, Futurama, The Boondocks and The Cleveland Show. As a producer through his company Snoopadelic Films, Snoop Dogg has produced Mac & Devin Go to High School, Boss’n Up, Hood of Horror and Reincarnated (in conjunction with VICE Films).

About Snoop Youth Football League (SYFL)

The Snoop Youth Football League was founded by entertainment icon, Snoop Dogg in 2005. The SYFL is a 501c3 non-profit organization founded to provide the opportunity for inner-city children to participate in youth football and cheer. The SYFL serves children between the ages of five and thirteen, teaching them the values of teamwork, good sportsmanship, discipline, and self-respect, while also stressing the importance of academics.

Since the inaugural season of the SYFL, there have been over 1,500 kids in the greater Los Angeles area that have participated in the League. The objective of the SYFL is to provide youth, regardless of race, color, creed, or economic background the chance to learn the values of character, integrity, discipline, and teamwork through football and cheer; to bring all other communities together through a common interest in sports; to promote fair play and fellowship; to teach the game elements promoting safety, enjoyment, and healthy competition.

In 2016, Snoop Dogg launched the Snoop Special Stars, which is the Special Needs division of the Snoop Youth Football League servicing all individuals, ages 5 years and older, with any physical, mental, and or developmental disabilities. The goal is to break the negative stigma surrounding Special Needs and to provide support and positive resources within inner city communities and surrounding areas. The motto is EveryBODY Plays!

About IdeaQuest LLC

IdeaQuest is a marketing and sales solutions company that assists brands and organizations in the ideation, design, negotiation and implementation of innovative and enduring marketing platforms. IdeaQuest specializes is brand strategy, consulting, activation and business development in the sports, entertainment, media and technology industries. IdeaQuest was founded and is led by President Eric Bechtel and is based in Ramsey, NJ. Additional information is available at www.ideaquest.net

The General worked with agency partner IdeaQuest LLC, Ramsey, NJ, to help facilitate the partnership with Snoop and his representatives at SMAC Entertainment, Los Angeles.

