MyndVR Announces Partnership with Vi at Palo Alto

Vi Partnership Marks MyndVR’s Entrance into Palo Alto and continued commitment to senior care

PALO ALTO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MyndVR, the national leader in providing virtual reality (VR) solutions for senior living communities, announced today that it has signed a partnership with Vi, Palo Alto’s premier continuing care retirement community (CCRC). Vi provides residents with independent living as well as a full continuum of care, with 10 communities across the U.S. Vi is launching MyndVR’s state-of-the art VR platform at its Palo Alto community as an entertainment offering that combines cutting-edge technology and with immersive experiences for residents to enjoy.

The partnership marks MyndVr’s entrance into the Palo Alto market, and will include independent living, assisted living, memory support and skilled nursing applications. Vi will receive customized headsets, care tablets, and access to MyndVR’s expansive content library powered by Littlstar, a global content network dedicated to virtual reality, 360-degree video and immersive experiences.

“Our commitment to improving the lives of our elders includes bringing a world of immersive/VR content that allows these amazing people at Vi Living to connect with nature, travel, spirituality, music and arts, animals, etc,” said Chris Brickler, Founder and CEO of MyndVR. “The content is limitless, and we are so excited to deploy the MyndVR network with such a progressive organization like Vi.”

MyndVR recently concluded a series of studies to better determine how virtual reality helps improve happiness and reduce social isolation in aging residents at Long Term Care facilities.

“At Vi, we are always seeking new and unique ways to integrate the latest technology that engages our residents,” said Randy Richardson, President at Vi. “MyndVR creates a fun and interactive experience that our residents can enjoy and also learn from with intellectually stimulating activities, such as discussions on current events, learning lectures, trivia contests and science-based memory training classes, as well as a variety of exercise programs and nutritional classes. We’re excited to see what MyndVR can do for our residents, allowing them to unlock old memories or embark on new adventures.”

Vi operates 10 luxury CCRCs from Florida to California, providing lifestyle enhancing amenities, modern design, five-star dining and an array of programming and events for its residents. Each Vi community emotes an authentic feel all its own, reflective of its surrounding environment and geographic location. Vi’s individualized approach provides a continuum of care for residents, from independent living to assisted living, memory support care and skilled nursing. In addition to luxurious on-site amenities, Vi offers special lectures, fitness classes, discussion groups, movie nights, social functions, happy hours, and in-house concerts, and each community’s programming is tailored based on resident input and their evolving interests. Vi at Palo Alto is also adjacent to Stanford University, which opens a whole world of opportunity for lifelong learning and intergenerational connections.

About MyndVR

MyndVR is a health and wellness company providing virtual reality solutions to senior living communities, home health care agencies and directly to older adult consumers. The company is intelligently curating a vast library of VR content and creating innovative genres of recreational, prescriptive and on-demand content. MyndVR offers a promising future of cognitive health and wellness for the dynamic aging population. MyndVR uses a compassionate approach and understands the best way to deliver the right content to adults 55-plus. Pilots have demonstrated the positive impacts on older adults.

MyndVR is committed to conducting clinical trials in order to measure the therapeutic effect of VR. These trials will also measure the health care outcomes, including cognitive, visual, emotional and physical effects on older adults. For more, visit http://www.myndvr.com.

About Vi

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Vi operates 10 continuing care retirement communities (CCRCs) across the United States. With more than 30 years of experience as the owner and operator of residential communities for older adults, Vi continues to work toward providing quality environments, services and programs to enrich the lives of those they serve. In 2019, Vi was recognized by Great Place to Work and Fortune as one of the Best Workplaces for Aging Services. For more information, please visit https://www.viliving.com/.

