GRAMMY Hall Of Fame® Welcomes Recordings by Neil Diamond, Eurythmics, Elton John, Joni Mitchell, The Police, Nancy Sinatra and More as 2020 Inductions

26 Recordings Added to Iconic Catalog Residing at the GRAMMY Museum®

SANTA MONICA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Recording Academy® welcomes the newest inductions to its distinguished GRAMMY Hall Of Fame®, continuing its ongoing commitment to preserving and celebrating timeless recordings. This year’s additions recognize a diverse range of both single and album recordings at least 25 years old that exhibit qualitative or historical significance. Recordings are reviewed each year by a special member committee comprised of eminent and knowledgeable professionals from all branches of the recording arts, with final approval by the Recording Academy’s National Board of Trustees. With 26 new titles, the Hall, now in its 47th year, currently totals 1,114 recordings. The 2020 GRAMMY Hall Of Fame inductions are available to stream via a playlist here.

“Each year it is our distinct privilege to preserve a piece of cultural and music history with our GRAMMY Hall Of Fame inductions,” said Deborah Dugan, President/CEO of the Recording Academy. “We are so honored to welcome these timeless masterpieces to our growing catalog of iconic recordings that serve as a beacon of music excellence and diverse expression that will forever impact and inspire generations of creators.”

The 2020 GRAMMY Hall Of Fame inductees range from Neil Diamond’s “Sweet Caroline (Good Times Never Seemed So Good)” to Joni Mitchell’s Clouds. The list also features Eurhythmics’ “Sweet Dreams (Are Made Of This),” Elton John’s “Tiny Dancer,” Devo’s Q: Are We Not Men? A: We Are Devo!, Swan Silvertones’ “Oh Mary Don’t You Weep,” and Public Enemy’s It Takes A Nation Of Millions To Hold Us Back. Other inductees include recordings by the Allman Brothers Band, the Chuck Wagon Gang, Patsy Cline, Dick Dale And The Del-Tones, Bo Diddley, Peter Frampton, the King Cole Trio, Skip James, James P. Johnson, Machito, Taj Mahal, Willie Nelson and Merle Haggard, The Police, Blind Alfred Reed, Joshua Rifkin, Nancy Sinatra, the Stanley Brothers & The Clinch Mountain Boys, The Surfaris, and Mary Lou Williams.

Eligible recipients will receive an official certificate from the Recording Academy. For a full list of 2020 recordings inducted into the GRAMMY Hall Of Fame, see below or visit here.

For more information about the GRAMMY Hall Of Fame or the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards®, which will be broadcast live on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on the CBS Television Network, please visit GRAMMY.com.

2020 GRAMMY Hall Of Fame Inductees

AFRO-CUBAN JAZZ SUITE



“Afro-Cuban Jazz Suite”



Machito



Mercury (1950)



Track

CAPITOL PRESENTS THE KING COLE TRIO



The King Cole Trio



Capitol (1944)



Album

“CAROLINA SHOUT”



James P. Johnson



OKeh (1921)



Single

CLOUDS



Joni Mitchell



Reprise (1969)



Album

“DEVIL GOT MY WOMAN”



Skip James



Paramount (1931)



Single

EAT A PEACH



The Allman Brothers Band



Capricorn (1972)



Album

“EVERY BREATHE YOU TAKE”



The Police



A&M (1983)



Single

FRAMPTON COMES ALIVE!



Peter Frampton



A&M (1976)



Album

“HOW CAN A POOR MAN STAND SUCH TIMES AND LIVE”



Blind Alfred Reed



Victor (1930)



Single

“I’LL FLY AWAY”



The Chuck Wagon Gang



Columbia (1949)



Single

“I’M A MAN”



Bo Diddley



Checker (1955)



Single

“I’M A MAN OF CONSTANT SORROW”



The Stanley Brothers & The Clinch Mountain Boys



Columbia (1951)



Single

IT TAKES A NATION OF MILLIONS TO HOLD US BACK



Public Enemy



Def Jam (1988)



Album

“MISERLOU”



Dick Dale And The Del-Tones



Deltone (1962)



Single

“OH MARY DON’T YOU WEEP”



Swan Silvertones



Vee-Jay (1959)



Single

“PANCHO AND LEFTY”



Willie Nelson And Merle Haggard



Epic (1982)



Single

PIANO RAGS BY SCOTT JOPLIN



Joshua Rifkin



Nonesuch (1970)



Album

Q: ARE WE NOT MEN? A: WE ARE DEVO!



Devo



Warner Bros. (1978)



Album

“SWEET CAROLINE (GOOD TIMES NEVER SEEMED SO GOOD)”



Neil Diamond



Uni (1969)



Single

“SWEET DREAMS (ARE MADE OF THIS)”



Eurythmics



RCA (1983)



Single

TAJ MAHAL



Taj Mahal



Columbia (1968)



Album

“THESE BOOTS ARE MADE FOR WALKIN'”



Nancy Sinatra



Reprise (1965)



Single

“TINY DANCER”



Elton John



Uni (1972)



Single

“WALKIN’ AFTER MIDNIGHT”



Patsy Cline



Decca (1957)



Single

“WIPE OUT”



The Surfaris



Dot (1963)



Single

ZODIAC SUITE



Mary Lou Williams



Asch (1945)



Album

ABOUT THE RECORDING ACADEMY

The Recording Academy represents the voices of performers, songwriters, producers, engineers, and all music professionals. Dedicated to ensuring the recording arts remain a thriving part of our shared cultural heritage, the Academy honors music’s history while investing in its future through the GRAMMY Museum, advocates on behalf of music creators, supports music people in times of need through MusiCares®, and celebrates artistic excellence through the GRAMMY Awards — music’s only peer-recognized accolade and highest achievement. As the world’s leading society of music professionals, we work year-round to foster a more inspiring world for creators.

For more information about the Academy, please visit www.grammy.com. For breaking news and exclusive content, follow @RecordingAcad on Twitter, “like” Recording Academy on Facebook, and join the Recording Academy’s social communities on Instagram, YouTube, and LinkedIn.

