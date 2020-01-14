FOX News Channel Promotes Chad Pergram to Congressional Correspondent

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–FOX News Channel (FNC) has elevated senior Capitol Hill producer Chad Pergram to congressional correspondent, announced Bryan Boughton, senior vice president and Washington bureau chief for the network. Effective immediately, Pergram will provide live reports across all FNC programs and platforms, delivering viewers the latest from policymakers in Washington.

In commenting on the announcement, Boughton said, “Chad’s enterprise reporting skills and deep sources throughout the halls of Congress have made him a tremendous asset to our news division. As we enter another election year, we look forward to his continued contributions, delivering key insights during this critical time on Capitol Hill.”

Pergram added, “It’s been an honor to work with some of the best journalists in the business here at FOX for more than 12 years. So many important stories emanate from Capitol Hill. There is nothing more rewarding than breaking down complex Congressional stories for our millions of viewers. 2020 is already shaping up to be an unprecedented news year in Congress. I am thrilled to take on this new role, providing live, behind-the-scenes reporting on the latest developments across all our FOX News platforms.”

Throughout his tenure at FNC, Pergram has covered a range of historical moments from Capitol Hill, including the 2010 and 2018 midterm elections, Justice Brett Kavanaugh and Justice Neil Gorsuch’s confirmation hearings, the 2016 presidential election cycle, and various legislative hallmarks and showdowns, including the 2010 passage of both the Affordable Care Act and Dodd-Frank Wall Street reform, the 2011 debt-ceiling fight, tax reform in 2017, as well as the 2018-2019 government shutdown, the longest in U.S. history.

In 2017, just blocks from Pergram’s residence in Alexandria, Virginia, a gunman opened fire at a baseball practice for Republican members of Congress ahead of the annual Congressional game, critically wounding then-House Majority Whip Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA) and injuring several others. Pergram led the breaking news coverage and followed the story throughout Scalise’s recovery. The tragedy marked one of the most consequential events Pergram has covered during his tenure on Capitol Hill.

Most recently, Pergram was a staple of FNC’s impeachment coverage in the House of Representatives, breaking down the procedural elements and providing timely analysis. According to Nielsen Media Research, FNC’s special coverage of the impeachment hearings outpaced all of broadcast and cable news coverage.

Prior to joining FNC in September 2007, Pergram served as a reporter for Capitol News Connection. Additionally, he produced and anchored newscasts for NPR in Washington and served as a Senate producer for C-SPAN. He began his career as a reporter at WKRC-AM in Cincinnati and WKRC-TV, the ABC affiliate at the time, before joining the Cincinnati Public Radio-operated WMUB-FM in Oxford, OH. In 1992, he was named Best Radio Reporter by the Ohio Associated Press.

A native of Jacksonburg, OH, Pergram earned a both a bachelor’s degree in political science and a master’s degree in communication from Miami University (Ohio). He won a regional Edward R. Murrow Award for excellence in reporting for his coverage of outgoing House Majority Leader Tom DeLay (R-TX) in 2007 and was the youngest recipient of the Joan S. Barone Award for Excellence in National Affairs/Public Policy Broadcast in 2006 from the Radio/Television Correspondents Association for his Washington-based broadcasts.

