New Roles and a New Member for the OneAmerica® Board of Directors

Allison Melangton has stepped into the Lead Independent Director role, working closely with J. Scott Davison, chairman, president and CEO of OneAmerica. Melangton joined the OneAmerica Board of Directors in 2013 and serves as senior vice president for Penske Entertainment. Her career includes a variety of roles in sports administration, including president and CEO for the 2012 Super Bowl Host Committee. Melangton also worked at nine Olympic Games, was an associate producer for NBC Sports, and has won five Emmy Awards for her work.

“Allison’s unique ability to bring people together for a common cause while ensuring all points of view are surfaced makes her an ideal Lead Independent Director,” said J. Scott Davison, chairman, president and CEO of OneAmerica.

New committee chairs include Dr. Sue Ellspermann (Governance and Nominating), Jean L. Wojtowicz (Investments), R. Stephen Briggs (Compensation), and S. Michael McLaughlin, Jr. (Audit).

Ellspermann is the president of Ivy Tech Community College and former lieutenant governor of Indiana.

Wojtowicz is the founder and president of Cambridge Capital Management Corp.

Briggs served as executive vice president, Life and Annuity Division, of Protective Life Insurance Corp. (retired).

McLaughlin served as principal, global leader, Actuarial and Insurance Solutions of Deloitte Consulting LLP (retired).

Dr. Michael A. McRobbie, president, Indiana University, will again lead the Technology Committee.

Todd Schoon, JD, CLU, ChFC joined the board as its newest member on Oct. 1, 2019. Schoon currently serves as the executive vice president and senior advisor to the president for The American College of Financial Services. He previously served as executive vice president–agencies at Northwestern Mutual.

Davison cited Schoon’s passion for the industry, his expertise in sales and distribution and commitment to growing people as a tremendous fit with the culture of OneAmerica.

“OneAmerica is fortunate to have a board of directors consisting of highly capable and committed individuals with diverse backgrounds and unique perspectives,” added Davison. “We have an exceptional combination of skills and expertise in our industry, governance, technology and in our community. I am honored to serve alongside Allison and each of our directors as we lead OneAmerica into a new decade.”

