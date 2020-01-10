Books-A-Million to Host International Sensation Jessica Simpson, Feb. 13

Author event to feature “Open Book” meet and greet as well as photo opportunity

BIRMINGHAM, Ala.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#JessicaSimpson–Actress, singer, and fashion mogul Jessica Simpson, will join fans for a meet and greet and photo opportunity event to celebrate her newest project, “Open Book.” Books-A-Million invites guests to join the author on Thursday, February 13 at 7 p.m. at the Mt. Juliet store located at 401 South Mount Juliet Road.

For the first time, Jessica reveals her inner monologue and most intimate struggles in her new novel, “Open Book.” First celebrated for her voice, she became one of the most talked-about women in the world, whether for music and fashion, her relationship struggles or as a walking blonde joke. But now, instead of being talked about, Jessica is doing the talking. Her book shares the wisdom and inspirations she’s learned and shows the real woman behind all the pop-culture clichés — “chicken or fish,” “Daisy Duke,” “football jinx,” “mom jeans,” “sexual napalm…” and more. Guided by the journals she’s kept since age fifteen, and brimming with her unique humor and down-to-earth humanity, “Open Book” is Jessica Simpson using her voice, heart, soul and humor to share things she’s never shared before.

Jessica Simpson is an international star and media darling who has taken the music, fashion and entertainment industries by storm. Jessica burst on to the scene with her unmistakable voice and talents, she has since released eight hit-producing albums and starred on the big and small screens. In 2005, she launched the Jessica Simpson Collection, now a billion-dollar global brand distributed in more than sixty-two countries and the most successful celebrity licensing brand in history. She lives in Los Angeles with her husband, former NFL player Eric Johnson, and is the mother of three incredible children.

Tickets, which will include an unsigned copy of the book “Open Book” and a photo opportunity with Jessica Simpson, can be purchased by visiting jessicasimpsonbam.eventbrite.com. A professional photographer will be taking photos of guests and the author and it will be available for free download immediately following the event.

ABOUT BOOKS-A-MILLION

Books-A-Million, headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, is the second largest chain of bookstores in the United States. Books-A-Million got its start in 1917 as a magazine stand in Florence, Alabama and now operates over 200 stores in the 32 states as well as an online store at booksamillion.com. While Books-A-Million’s presence has grown, the goal has remained the same: to serve each community with the best selection of books, toys, tech and more, all at great prices. Find the nearest Books-A-Million at booksamillion.com/storefinder. Follow Books-A-Million on Twitter (twitter.com/booksamillion) and like us on Facebook (facebook.com/booksamillion).

