Coaching Corps, NBC Sports Bay Area Announce 6th Annual “Coaching Corps Game Changer Awards,” Top Bay Area Athletes to Honor Influential Coaches and Mentors

“Coaching Corps Game Changer Awards” Presented by Levi’s® Airing Tuesday, January 28 at 7:30 p.m. on NBC Sports Bay Area

Golden State Warriors Forward Eric Paschall, San Francisco 49ers Defensive End Arik Armstead, Oakland A’s Outfielder Stephen Piscotty, San Francisco Giants Coach Ron Wotus and Oakland Raiders Tight End Darren Waller will Honor Their Coaches and Mentors

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Coaching Corps and NBC Sports Bay Area today announced the 6th Annual Coaching Corps Game Changer Awards, presented by Levi’s®, airing Tuesday, January 28 at 7:30 p.m. on NBC Sports Bay Area. This event will support Coaching Corps’ mission to provide youth from low-income communities access to caring and well-trained coaches. The Coaching Corps Game Changer Awards will feature top Bay Area professional athletes celebrating the profound influence of coaches on their lives and the community.

The presenters – prominent Bay Area athletes whose lives have been shaped by the mentorship and transformative influence of caring coaches – are:

Eric Paschall, Golden State Warriors forward, will honor Villanova head coach Jay Wright

Arik Armstead, San Francisco 49ers defensive end, will honor his high school coach Joe Cattolico

Stephen Piscotty, Oakland A's outfielder, will honor his father Michael Piscotty

Ron Wotus, San Francisco Giants coach, will honor his high school coach John McKiernan

Darren Waller, Oakland Raiders tight end, will honor Raiders tight ends coach Frank Smith

For the pinnacle moment of the evening, the Coaching Corps Game Changer Awards will honor San Diego-based Mackenzie O’Connell with the Coach of the Year Award, a distinction given to Coaching Corps volunteers who have shown exceptional dedication to the kids they coach.

The 6th Annual Coaching Corps Game Changer Awards, a two-hour program, is hosted by Ahmed Fareed and Dave Feldman. The awards ceremony will be taped on Thursday, January 23 at the Fairmont San Francisco. After the broadcast debut (Tuesday, January 28 at 7:30 p.m.), the show will re-air on NBC Sports Bay Area later that evening at 10:30 p.m. and on Wednesday, January 29 with two airings at 8:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m. Visit NBCSportsBayArea.com for additional air dates and times.

“The annual Coaching Corps Game Changer Awards is an inspiring event where professional athletes share their personal stories of how their coaches influenced their lives,” said Wally Haas, founder and board chair, Coaching Corps. “At Coaching Corps, we believe all youth deserve access to the lasting life lessons instilled by well-trained and caring coaches. The generous support from our event sponsors ensures that we can reach as many children as possible.”

“Many children living in low-income communities are denied the opportunity to play sports, unlike their affluent peers. At Coaching Corps, we’re getting kids in the game by training community members as sports mentors to teach youth critical life skills,” said Janet Carter, president and CEO, Coaching Corps.

“We are proud to be involved with Coaching Corps’ mission of providing dedicated and professionally trained coaches to mentor kids in sports in underserved communities,” said Matt Murphy, senior vice president and general manager of NBC Sports Bay Area and NBC Sports California. “The Coaching Corps Game Changer Awards celebrates how coaches make sports fun and teach kids skills they can use in many aspects of their lives. We hope this inspiring evening will result in others supporting Coaching Corps, and we extend our great appreciation to our team partners for participating in the Game Changer Awards.”

About Coaching Corps:

Since 2012, Coaching Corps has been fueling a movement of skilled coaches to give youth in low-income communities the sports mentors they want and deserve. By partnering with over 500 afterschool programs across the country, Coaching Corps has provided more than 200,000 underprivileged kids with the opportunity to play sports under the guidance of a caring, well-trained coach. Informed by the latest research on youth character development, Coaching Corps trains coaches to foster persistence, optimism, self-regulation and empathy in kids, providing coaches with the ongoing support they need to ensure children in under-resourced communities learn skills that last lifetimes. Learn more about Coaching Corps at www.coachingcorps.org.

About NBC Sports Bay Area and NBC Sports California:

NBC Sports Bay Area and NBC Sports California, both part of NBC Sports Regional Networks, serve more than four million households in Northern California, Nevada, Southern Oregon and Hawaii. NBC Sports Bay Area, the television home of MLB’s San Francisco Giants, NBA’s Golden State Warriors, and the official regional sports network of the San Francisco 49ers, also features a robust lineup of Emmy Award-winning news, analysis and original programming. NBC Sports California offers live coverage of MLB’s Oakland Athletics, NBA’s Sacramento Kings, NHL’s San Jose Sharks and MLS’s San Jose Earthquakes. Collectively, these networks deliver more than 600 live game broadcasts per year. The MyTeams by NBC Sports app provides live steams of the games and pre-and postgame shows, digital coverage of the hometown teams with original stories and content from a team of “Insiders,” breaking news, up-to-the-minute game previews/recaps, highlights and multimedia video clips. Follow both networks on social media –Twitter: @NBCSAuthentic; Instagram: NBCSAuthentic; and Facebook: facebook.com//NBCSAuthentic.

