TiVo Corporation to Present at 22nd Annual Needham Growth Conference

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–TiVo Corporation (NASDAQ: TIVO), the company that brings entertainment together, today announced that Dave Shull, President & CEO, will present at the 22nd Annual Needham Growth Conference in New York, NY on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at 11:20 a.m. ET.

The presentation will be available through a webcast which can be accessed on the TiVo Investor Relations website at http://ir.tivo.com. A replay of the presentation will also be available on the website following the event.

About TiVo Corporation

TiVo Corporation (NASDAQ: TIVO) brings entertainment together, making it easy to find, watch and enjoy. We serve up the best movies, shows and videos from across live TV, on-demand, streaming services and countless apps, helping people to watch on their terms. For studios, networks and advertisers, TiVo delivers a passionate group of watchers to increase viewership and engagement across all screens. Go to tivo.com and enjoy watching.

