Eros Now Channel Live on Wasu Media In China

DOUGLAS, Isle of Man–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$EROS #ErosNow–Eros Now, the cutting-edge digital over-the-top (OTT) South Asian entertainment platform owned by Eros International Plc (NYSE: EROS) (“Eros” or “the Company”), a Global Indian Entertainment Company, had previously announced in 2019 a partnership with Wasu Media. Eros Now is pleased to announce the service is now live on Wasu Media in China and able to deliver Bollywood and digital original series to Chinese viewers. Wasu Media is a major cable television, broadband network OTT and IPTV service provider in China.

Eros Now further cements its position as a pioneer as the only Indian OTT player to have live services for Video on Demand in China including on Wasu Media and Iqiyi.

Wasu Media has a strong base in the country and reaches 125 million users via its Cable TV, OTT, IPTV distribution network to 100+ cities in China, providing Eros Now a platform to further expand its subscriber base. The partnership will enable Wasu Media to provide Bollywood content as a SVOD service to Chinese viewers and further enhance the demand that Bollywood content has seen in China over the last few years.

There is a massive cultural overlap of viewing behaviour of Chinese audiences with that of South Asian audiences, this has been demonstrated by the success of movies like Dangal, Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Andhadhun that have released in China over the last few years with significant success at the Chinese box office. The trend now has escalated to digital platforms with Eros Now at the forefront with this transformation of building viewership of Indian movies with digital viewers in China.

Commenting on the partnership, Rishika Lulla Singh, Chairman & CEO, Eros Digital, said, “Eros Now is the most popular destination for Bollywood & Indian movies across the globe. We are glad to go live in China in partnership with Wasu Media which caters to 125 million users in the country. The partnership with Wasu Media and uCast ties in with our ethos of connecting with Bollywood fans across the world. Through such alliances, we will continue to build on our global reach for Eros Now.”

Lu DanQiang, General Manager – Wasu New Media Operations, said, “Wasu Media’s partnership with Eros and uCast significantly promotes the development of Indian film and television in China, delivering more Bollywood content to Chinese audiences. Chinese film fans now have the opportunity to watch high quality Indian film and TV content, which is a win-win cooperation for both parties.”

About Eros International Plc

Eros International Plc (NYSE: EROS) a Global Indian Entertainment company that acquires, co-produces and distributes Indian films across all available formats such as cinema, television and digital new media. Eros International Plc became the first Indian media company to list on the New York Stock Exchange. Eros International has experience of over three decades in establishing a global platform for Indian cinema. The Company has an extensive and growing movie library comprising of over 3,000 films, which include Hindi, Tamil, and other regional language films for home entertainment distribution. The Company also owns the rapidly growing OTT platform Eros Now. For further information, please visit: www.erosplc.com.

About Eros Now

Eros Now is Eros International Plc’s On-Demand South Asian Entertainment Video Service accessible worldwide to viewers across internet enabled devices including mobile, web and TV. With 12,000 plus Movie titles, Music Videos, Television Programming and others Eros Now caters to more than 177.7 million registered users and 23.5 million monthly paying subscribers worldwide with the promise of endless entertainment Product features, such as video in HD, multi-language subtitles, movie downloads, and high-quality original drama series differentiate the Eros Now entertainment offering. To see, watch now: www.erosnow.com.

About Wasu Media Group

Wasu Media Group is a large state-owned cultural and media industry conglomerate, ranking first in the development of China’s new media industry. It is one of the largest comprehensive digital service operators in the fields of interactive TV, Mobile TV and Internet TV in China. Wasu Media Group has licenses for cable, new media and broadband networks and covers a large number of traditional and new media users – currently reaching 125 million users through its network to over 100 cities in China. Wasu Media Group business covers all provinces (municipalities and autonomous regions) in mainland China. Wasu relies on its development of new media, new network, cloud-computing, big data, original content and smart technology to establish itself as an industry leader. For more info: www.wasu.com.cn/en

