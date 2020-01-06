Tubi Signs Global Deal with Third-Largest Television Manufacturer in the World, Hisense to Onboard New Vidaa Platform

World’s largest free ad-supported video on demand (AVOD) service will be made available on Hisense’s Vidaa platform beginning Spring 2020

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Tubi (www.tubi.tv), the world’s largest free ad-supported video on demand (AVOD) service, today announced it has entered into a deal with Vidaa International, a subsidiary of Hisense, the third-largest television manufacturer in the world, to offer its library of over 20,000 movies and TV shows on Hisense’s new Vidaa platform. Beginning Spring 2020, Tubi customers in the U.S., Canada, and Australia, as well as the UK – where Tubi will launch later this year – will be able to enjoy Tubi’s large library of content on the new platform. The new Hisense TVs powered by Vidaa will have Tubi preloaded and prominently placed on its home screen.

“We’re excited to expand Tubi’s device footprint to include Hisense televisions with the new Vidaa platform, continuing our mission to make entertainment more accessible to everyone,” said Michael Ahiakpor, Chief Product Officer at Tubi. “Hisense has been a global leader in consumer electronics and is a perfect partner as we ramp up our international expansion in 2020.”

In September 2019, Tubi announced customers had streamed over 132 million hours of content – a 40% increase since May – and the service will launch in the UK in 2020. In addition to Hisense televisions, Tubi is available on Android and iOS mobile devices, Amazon Echo Show, Comcast Xfinity X1, Cox Contour, and on OTT devices such as Amazon Fire TV, Sony TVs, Samsung TVs, Roku, Apple TV, Chromecast, Android TV, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4. Consumers can also watch Tubi content on the web at www.tubi.tv.

The newest range of Hisense’s ULED TVs with the Vidaa platform combines leading technologies, Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos with key picture technologies, to bring customers a truly mesmerizing cinema-like viewing experience. The next generation of popular Hisense ULED TVs features its proprietary smart TV Operating System (OS), Vidaa U4.

About Tubi

Headquartered in San Francisco, Tubi (www.tubi.tv) is the world’s largest ad-supported video on demand service with over 20,000 movies and television shows from nearly every major Hollywood studio. The service gives fans of films and television programs an easy way to discover new content which is available completely free. Currently available in the US, Canada, and Australia, Tubi can be accessed on over 25 devices including Amazon FireTV, Roku, Comcast Xfinity, Cox Contour, iOS, Android and many others. A full list of devices can be found here: https://tubitv.com/static/devices. Tubi is backed by Foundation Capital, Cota Capital, Jump Capital, and Danhua Capital, as well as strategic investors MGM, Lionsgate, and TEGNA Ventures.

About Hisense

Hisense was founded in 1969 in Qingdao, China and for five decades has been committed to developing innovative consumer electronics products. Today, Hisense is the No. 1 TV brand in China and South Africa. The company has built 54 overseas companies and utilizes 14 high-end international production facilities in Europe, Central America and South Africa. Hisense also has 12 research and development centers worldwide with the sole aim of delivering first-rate and affordable products that improve the lives of consumers.

Vidaa is an open operating system currently used on Hisense TVs established in 2014. In just six years, it has become a strong global contender in the smart TV platform space. In 2020, Vidaa will be upgraded to 4.0 Vidaa and will be preinstalled on a new Hisense TVs. Vidaa aggregates content from the best global and local partners for Vidaa users.

