CTA to Host Three U.S. Cabinet Secretaries at CES 2020

Secs. Ross, Chao, Brouillette join more than 150 government guests at world’s top innovation event

ARLINGTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross, U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine L. Chao and U.S. Secretary of Energy Dan Brouillette, along with more than 150 government officials from the U.S., Europe and Asia will attend or participate at CES® 2020. Owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)®, CES – the largest, most influential technology event in the world – is Jan. 7-10, in Las Vegas, NV.

“Across the country, as well as around the globe, countless businesses are working to lay the foundation of tomorrow’s economy,” said Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross. “At the Department of Commerce, we are working every day protecting our entrepreneurs’ patents, fostering growth in the economy, and keeping our important national security sensitive technologies out of the hands of bad actors. Now more than ever, it’s critical to ensure that Americans who are willing to work hard, innovate, and take risks are empowered with the tools to succeed and achieve the American dream.”

“I’m looking forward to updating CES on the next steps in the Department’s innovation agenda, which will help ensure our country remains a leader in emerging transportation technologies,” said Secretary of Transportation Elaine L. Chao.

“I am thrilled to be joining my government and industry counterparts at CES this year,” said Secretary of Energy Dan Brouillette. “The strong presence of Administration officials at CES is indicative of President Trump’s firm commitment to driving progress in the United States through innovation and technology. I look forward to discussing how together, through strong public-private partnerships, we can continue to better the lives of the American people.”

“We’re thrilled to have these cabinet secretaries join us at CES 2020 to experience firsthand the technologies that are changing our lives for the better,” said Gary Shapiro, CTA president and CEO. “The public and private sectors must work together to support American innovation and drive competition. Hosting leaders from such diverse agencies – Commerce, Energy, Transportation – proves the critical role technology plays in our nation’s global leadership.”

Event Details

Keynote: United States Secretary of Transportation Elaine L. Chao



Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, 11:30 AM PT



LVCC, North Hall, N257



Secretary Chao will discuss transportation initiatives that support integrating new technologies into U.S. transportation systems. The Secretary’s remarks will be followed by a conversation with U.S. Chief Technology Officer Michael Kratsios.

United States Secretary of Energy Dan Brouillette



Wednesday, Jan. 8, 12:45 PM PT



LVCC, North Hall, N256



Secretary Brouillette will discuss how the U.S. continues to lead the world in technological breakthroughs—touching every area of life, from science and medicine to food production and consumer electronics.

United States Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross



Secretary Ross will issue introductory remarks at the Leaders in Technology Dinner on the importance of innovation to the U.S. economy. This event is invitation-only.

Other U.S. government leaders attending CES include:

International leaders attending CES include:

Member of Parliament, Republic of Italy Mattia Fantinati

State Secretary for Economic Affairs and Climate Policy, the Netherlands Mona Keijzer

Secretary of State for Economy and Finance, France Agnes Pannier-Runacher

Mayor of Seoul, South Korea Park Won-soon

Chairman and Director, Fuel Choices and Smart Mobility Initiative Israel Prime Minister’s Office Anat Bonshtien

Technology Adviser, First Counsellor, Liaison Office with US Congress, European Parliament Peter Brown

The CES speaking schedule will be updated regularly as additional speakers are announced. More than 1,100 visionaries and thought leaders are expected to speak and share insights on premiere technologies at CES 2020. Visit the CES Featured Speakers page to see the latest and visit the Innovation Policy Summit page for a full list of policy-focused events at CES.

CES 2020 will provide access to the most transformative tech across various marketplaces, such as 5G, artificial intelligence, augmented and virtual reality, smart home, smart cities, vehicles, digital health and more. Industry leaders and rising stars will come together to pioneer future innovation driving the ever-evolving tech industry. Visit CES.tech for all CES updates and to register for CES 2020.

