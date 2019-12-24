Spoon, Company That Pioneered Interactive Audio Broadcasting, Raises $40MM Series B

Company aggressively expands globally as revenue growth hits 400% in new markets

SEOUL, South Korea & SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Spoon, the world’s leading audio live stream platform, today announced that it has raised $40 million in Series B funding to further accelerate the company’s global expansion. The round was led by KB Investment, a leading Korean VC, with participation from IMM Investment, SBI Investment, and a strategic investment from Naver. Wonjin Lim, Managing Director at KB Investment, has joined the company’s board of directors.

Funding comes amid Spoon’s rapid growth across Asia, the Middle East and most recently the United States. User and revenue growth accelerated 300% and 400% respectively over the last year. With the latest round of funding, it will continue to move into even more new markets.

“Spoon has been so successful because it introduced an innovative business model that social media desperately needs while still establishing real, human connections,” said Spoon CEO and founder, Neil Choi. “We have proven that our model works at a global scale, across many disparate markets, and look forward to significantly growing our community in the U.S. and other English-speaking markets as well as continuing to dominate in Japan and Korea.”

Launched in 2016, Spoon introduced the concept of interactive audio broadcasting, targeting Gen Z. Spoon delivers an unfiltered and authentic broadcast experience tailored to its younger-skewing audience. With a unique business model based on real-time digital gifting to support its DJs, Spoon has become synonymous with radio for young people on mobile.

Since its debut, Spoon has demonstrated that its digital gift ecosystem works in multiple markets, with all different types of content. The company’s audiences appreciate the intimacy and the safety of its live talk environment. This is exemplified by the fact that its DJs are becoming major influencers using just their voices. In Korea and Japan for example, the term “Spooner” has become synonymous with an audio influencer in the same way that “Youtuber” is with a video influencer. Top Spoon DJs make over $100,000 a year.

As part of Spoon’s global expansion effort, Spoon recently hired Fernando Pizarro as Vice President, North America. A media and internet executive from Disney, Discovery Communications and Yahoo!, Fernando will open Spoon’s U.S. offices in San Francisco in the first quarter of 2020. This move demonstrates the company’s commitment to what it sees as its most important market for the future.

The Spoon app is available in both the iOS and Google Play stores in the U.S.

To understand what makes Spoon the world’s leading audio live stream app, please visit http://company.spooncast.net/us.

About Spoon

Spoon has created a one-of-a-kind interactive audio experience. With real talk devoted to the topics people care about, Spoon DJs are able to connect with Gen Z audiences across the globe in meaningful ways. Uniquely, Spoon DJs are supported by tips from listeners, with many making several times what a traditional radio DJ would earn in salary. Spoon is currently available in Korea, Japan, Indonesia, Vietnam, the Middle East, North Africa, and the United States. The company is backed by leading global VCs.

